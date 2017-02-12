Seniors Bursch and Griffin Win as Washington State Downs Utah

UTAH VS. WASHINGTON STATE
- Results
- Saturday, February 11th
- Hosted by Washington State
- 25 yards
- Dual meet format
FINAL TEAM SCORES
- WASHINGTON STATE- 151
- UTAH- 111
The Washington State Cougars celebrated their senior day by taking a dual meet win over Pac-12 rival Utah at home. Sophomore Jasmine Margetts led the way for WSU with 3 individual wins. She got the ball rolling with a sweep of the backstrokes, posting winning times of 55.88 in the 100 back and 2:00.30 in the 200 back. Margetts then finished off the triple in the 400 IM, clocking a 4:19.05 to dominate the race ahead of Utah’s Jordan Anderson (4:25.90).
WSU senior Kendra Griffin secured an individual Cougar victory in her final NCAA dual meet. Griffin led the way in the 1000 free, touching the wall in 10:23.07 to help the Cougars sweep the event. Coming into the wall behind her for 2nd and 3rd respectively were teammates Ryan Falk (10:26.32) and Jessica Marston (10:36.23). Falk went on to win the 500 free in 4:58.96, outpacing Utah’s Anderson (4:59.36) on the back half.
Addisynn Bursch was also among the WSU seniors contributing individual wins. She was locked in a tight battle with Utah’s Sarah Lott in the 200 free, as the 2 swimmers were separated by just a couple of tenths at the 150-mark. Bursch held her own on the final 50, clocking a 28.06 on the final 50 to secure the win with her 1:51.83. Lott was just a nail behind in 1:51.90 for 2nd place.
PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE
PULLMAN, Wash. – For the third-straight year the Washington State swim team recorded a victory over Utah. The Cougars recorded top times in 11 of the 14 events and sophomore Jasmine Margetts led the way with three wins en route to WSU’s 151-111 victory over the Utes at Gibb Pool Saturday.
Margetts continued her impressive sophomore campaign by contributing a meet-high 27 points. The Torrance, Calif., native took first place in the 400 IM clocking a time of 4:19.05, good for an NCAA ‘B’ mark. She also logged first-place finishes in the 200 back (2:00.03) and the 100 back (55.88).
The Cougars started the meet off strong, securing the top spot and 11 points in the 200 medley relay. The team of Hannah Bruggman, Angela Mavrantza, Anna Brolin and Addisynn Bursch clocked a time of 1:43.21 for the victory.
Washington State built upon its lead in the 1000 free sweeping the competition. Senior Kendra Griffin touched the wall in 10:23.07, ahead of freshman Ryan Falk (10:26.32) and Jessica Marston (10:36.23).
With four events remaining and WSU leading 97-91, Falk recorded her fifth win of the season with an impressive performance in the 500 free, clocking a time of 4:58.96 and junior Rachel Thompson took third with a 5:01.68.
The Cougars followed by sweeping the top three spots in the 100 fly, pulling away for good. Brolin clocked a first-place time of 56.08, followed by senior Elise Locke who finished 56.54 and senior Haley Rose Love touched the wall in 56.97.
Bursch added a victory in the 200 free with a time of 1:51.83 while Mavrantza recorded her seventh victory of the season, finishing in first in the 100 breast with a 1:03.34. Bruggman added 13 points to the Cougars’ total. She took first in the 50 free with a time of 23.87 and finished second in the 100 free, touching the wall in 51.87.
The Cougars finished the dual with a victory in 400 free relay. The team of Bruggman, Thompson, Bursch and Love juts out-touched Utah’s ‘A’ relay team to notch the win touching in 3:26.25.
With Saturday’s victory, the Cougars closed the regular season 4-3 in dual meets. Head coach Tom Jager and the swimming program honored eight seniors before the meet. Washington State’s 2017 senior class: Addisynn Burch, Emma Elhoff, Kendra Griffin, Haley Johnson, Elise Locke, Haley Rose Love, Jessica Marston and Anna Rosen.
WSU returns to the pool to compete in the Pac-12 Championships, Feb.22-25 in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center.
PRESS RELEASE – UTAH
Pullman, Wash.- The University of Utah women’s swimming team was topped today in its last meet of the regular season by the Washington State Cougars, 151-111.
“That was a really tough meet (today),” said Utah head coach Joe Dykstra. “We dug ourselves a huge hole by getting touched out repeatedly. Then we fought back to nearly tie it up before losing a couple close races to finish it off a bit short. My hat is off to Washington State. They swam really fast today.”
In a close race, Jordan Anderson took the top spot in the 200 fly, touching in at 2:01.52. She beat out Washington State’s Elise Locke by 24-hundredths of a second. Anderson also claimed second in the 500 free (4:59.36) and in the 400 IM (3:26.71).
Julienne Tadena claimed the top spot in the 100 free for the Utes, winning with a time of 51.48.
In the 200 breast, the Utes catered the top two spots. Stina Colleou took first with a time of 2:15.96 with Genevieve Robertson following in second (2:16.34). Robertson also took second in the 100 breast (1:03.46) while Colleou took third (1:04.84).
The Ute quartet of Shayla Archer, Robertson, Kristine Pataray and Gillian St.John were second in the 200 medley relay (1:43.22). Dorien Butter, Sarah Lott, Tadena and St. John also took second in the 400 free relay (3:26.71).
Other second-place finishes were turned in by Lott in the 200 free (1:51.90), Mallori Allen in both the 100 back (57.89) and 200 back (2:05.00) and Pataray in the 50 free (23.99).
Up next for the Utes are the Pac-12 Championships that will run Feb. 22-25 in Federal Way, Wash.
