13 nationale olympische Komitees beim ersten Besuch in Tokio

Molloy Smashes Records as Rider Wins 6th Straight MAAC Title On Friday, Molloy smashed the school and conference records by over 2 seconds in the 200 free, winning with a 1:34.84 ahead of his teammate and brother William Molloy (1:39.51).

Seniors Bursch and Griffin Win as Washington State Downs Utah WSU senior Kendra Griffin secured an individual Cougar victory in her final NCAA dual meet. Griffin led the way in the 1000 free, touching the wall in 10:23.07 to help the Cougars sweep the event.

2018 European Championships Aquatic Schedule Released The final aquatics competition schedule for the inaugural 2018 European Championships has been released, with 7 days of pool racing to take place at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Seebohm Snares Two Wins In New Zealand Post-Surgery Debut After both surgery for endometriosis and then for her wisdom teeth, Australian Olympian Emily Seebohm was back in the pool racing this weekend.