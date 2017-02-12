NC State Swimming & Diving Head To ACC Championship

The four-day championship meet will feature preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m. each day, with women’s and men’s diving competitions also scheduled for each day. Finals sessions on Tuesday through Thursday will be available on ACC Network Extra.
Season Rewind
The Wolfpack will head into the championship with a 3-0 conference record. In its first road dual of the season, NC State women’s program went head-to-head with the Duke Blue Devils. The team walked away with wins in 12 of 16 events and nine pool records en route to its victory. In January, NC State earned back-to-back wins at home, defeating North Carolina and Virginia on consecutive days. The Wolfpack kicked off the weekend by topping the Tar Heels in dominate fashion, winning 13 of 16 events. The next day, the team defeated the defending ACC Champion, the Virginia Cavaliers, with just a six-point margin.
The team was consistently ranked among the top-10 nationally throughout the season, peaking at No. 4.
Scouting the Competition
NC State is the top-ranked ACC program in the latest CSCAA poll, coming in at No. 7. Trailing close behind is Virginia, taking the No. 8 rank, while Louisville sits at No. 10.
Duke, North Carolina and Notre Dame complete the list of schools that are featured among the rankings, earning the No. 18, No. 23 and No. T24 ranks, respectively. Florida State and Virginia Tech both received votes in the coaches’ poll.
At last year’s championship meet, the Wolfpack finished as runner-up behind Virginia, who won its ninth consecutive championship.
The team captured three event titles, winning the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and one-meter diving.
Over four days of competition, 17 school records were broken and the Pack earned podium finishes in 15 events.
This Time Out
The team will enter the meet with 37 top-16 times, 23 of which are in the seeded in the top-8 of competition. All five of the Wolfpack’s relays are seeded in the top four, with the team holding the fastest time this season in the 400 free relay.
In diving, the Wolfpack will send Madeline Kline and Rachel Burston on the women’s side and Harrison Mitchell and James Brady for the men. Kline will enter the championship with season-best scores of 298.35, 301.05 and 182.60 in one-meter, three-meter and platform, respectively. Burston recorded best scores of 282.30, 274.50 and 154.95. Mitchell, a senior, enters his final ACC championship with season-high scores of 347.00, 326.85 and 295.15 while Brady garners scores of 315.30, 360.85 and 321.00.
Schedule of Events
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Women’s 1M Dive
Men’s 3M Dive
200 Medley Relay
800 Freestyle Relay
|500 Freestyle
200 IM
50 Freestyle
Men’s 1M Dive
200 Freestyle Relay
|400 IM
100 Butterfly
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
Women’s 3M Dive
400 Medley Relay
|1,650 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
Men’s and Women’s Platform Dive
400 Freestyle Relay
Follow Along
A live video stream of event finals will be available on ACC Network Extra on Tuesday through Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.
Veteran ESPN announcer Sam Gore will handle play-by-play, where he will be joined by swimming analyst Brendan Hansen – a six-time Olympic medalist – and diving analyst Jason Baumann, a former collegiate coach and USA Diving Staff member who is now regarded as one of the sport’s top judges.
Live results will also be available for all eight sessions. Links to the live coverage can be found on the swimming and diving schedule page. Admission is free.
