NC State Swimming & Diving Head To ACC Championship

Feb. 13-16

After wrapping up its regular season two weeks ago, the NC State women’s swimming and diving team and the men’s diving team will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to compete at the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship, which will run. The meet will be held inside theAquatic Center on Georgia Tech’s campus.

The four-day championship meet will feature preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m. each day, with women’s and men’s diving competitions also scheduled for each day. Finals sessions on Tuesday through Thursday will be available on ACC Network Extra.

Season Rewind

The Wolfpack will head into the championship with a 3-0 conference record. In its first road dual of the season, NC State women’s program went head-to-head with the Duke Blue Devils. The team walked away with wins in 12 of 16 events and nine pool records en route to its victory. In January, NC State earned back-to-back wins at home, defeating North Carolina and Virginia on consecutive days. The Wolfpack kicked off the weekend by topping the Tar Heels in dominate fashion, winning 13 of 16 events. The next day, the team defeated the defending ACC Champion, the Virginia Cavaliers, with just a six-point margin.

The team was consistently ranked among the top-10 nationally throughout the season, peaking at No. 4.

Scouting the Competition

NC State is the top-ranked ACC program in the latest CSCAA poll, coming in at No. 7. Trailing close behind is Virginia, taking the No. 8 rank, while Louisville sits at No. 10.

Duke, North Carolina and Notre Dame complete the list of schools that are featured among the rankings, earning the No. 18, No. 23 and No. T24 ranks, respectively. Florida State and Virginia Tech both received votes in the coaches’ poll.