MO Champs Day 2: McCarville Wins Again, Enyeart Pulls Off 500-1650 Double

- December 4-6, 2020
- Lee’s Summit R7 Aquatic Center, Lee Summit, Missouri
- SCY (25 yards)
Tennessee commit Kate McCarville picked up her third win on Day 2 of the Missouri 18 & Under Winter Championships on Saturday in Lee Summit. The Saturday session was short, with only 6 events contested: the girls’ and boys’ 500 free, 400 IM, and 1,650 free.
In the 400 IM, McCarville, who swims for Springfield Aquatics, dominated the field, winning by almost 11 seconds and posting a personal best time of 4:12.22. That time took almost a second off of her previous best of 4:13.12, set at a Tri-Meet with Empire Swim Club and Tsunami Swim Team back in early October.
On the boys’ side, Alec Enyeart was a double winner for Tsunami Swim Team, claiming both the 500 and 1,650 frees. In the 500, Enyeart posted a winning time of 4:30.07. While that time was just over a second off of his personal best of 4:28.71, he came back later to win the 1,650 in a huge personal best time of 15:30.62. That time took almost exactly 10 seconds off of his previous best of 15:40.61. It also sneaks him into the top 100 all-time for the 15-16 boys’ 1,650, at #100.
Other Day 2 Highlights
- In the boys’ 400 IM, Empire Swim Club’s Caleb Ellis dropped almost 5 seconds from his previous best to win in 3:55.80, dipping under 4 minutes for the first time.
- University of Kansas commit Addi Barnes won the 500 free in 4:56.68. She was one of just two girls to dip under 5 minutes in the final.
- Nora Lee Brown of the CSP Tideriders dominated the mile, winning by over 27 seconds with her time of 17:37.00. She was the other sub-5:00 swimmer in the girls’ 500, finishing second behind Barnes in a lifetime best (4:59.32). That was her first swim under 5 minutes.
- Aubree Brouwer, winner of the 200 breast on Day 1, finished second behind McCarville in the 400 IM in a personal best of 4:23.09. That took almost 5 seconds off of her previous best of 4:27.91.
- Lee Naber of CSP Tideriders lopped off almost 9 seconds from his lifetime best to finish second in the 500 behind Enyeart (4:33.64).