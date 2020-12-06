MO Champs Day 2: McCarville Wins Again, Enyeart Pulls Off 500-1650 Double

MISSOURI 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 4-6, 2020

Lee’s Summit R7 Aquatic Center, Lee Summit, Missouri

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 18 & Under Winter Championships, or search “Lee Summit”

Tennessee commit Kate McCarville picked up her third win on Day 2 of the Missouri 18 & Under Winter Championships on Saturday in Lee Summit. The Saturday session was short, with only 6 events contested: the girls’ and boys’ 500 free, 400 IM, and 1,650 free.

In the 400 IM, McCarville, who swims for Springfield Aquatics, dominated the field, winning by almost 11 seconds and posting a personal best time of 4:12.22. That time took almost a second off of her previous best of 4:13.12, set at a Tri-Meet with Empire Swim Club and Tsunami Swim Team back in early October.

On the boys’ side, Alec Enyeart was a double winner for Tsunami Swim Team, claiming both the 500 and 1,650 frees. In the 500, Enyeart posted a winning time of 4:30.07. While that time was just over a second off of his personal best of 4:28.71, he came back later to win the 1,650 in a huge personal best time of 15:30.62. That time took almost exactly 10 seconds off of his previous best of 15:40.61. It also sneaks him into the top 100 all-time for the 15-16 boys’ 1,650, at #100.

Other Day 2 Highlights