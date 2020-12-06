SSPC: Brandon Fischer Explains Why Our Biggest Battles are Within Ourselves

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Brandon Fischer, a national team member of the USA who first made the national team just last year, at the age of 30. Fischer takes us through his swimming journey, describing how the pool was a sanctuary for him away from the bullying that came at school.

Fischer emphasizes that this built him up to where he is today, saying that this made his resolve stronger to follow the path he thought he could take. This included pursuing a career in engineering after getting an art degree from the University of Wyoming as well as picking up swimming again in 2018 (after having stepped away after 2016 Olympic Trials) to ultimately break the 1:00 barrier in the 100 LCM breast at the 2019 Clovis Pro Swim and make his first national team.