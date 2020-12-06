Toussaint Gets Under 59.0 For First Time To Set Dutch 100 Back Record

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

Producing her second national record at the 2020 Rotterdam Qualification Meet (RQM) in her native Netherlands, Olympian Kira Toussaint torched a new Dutch standard in the women’s 100m back.

Competing in the prelims on the final day of this Olympic qualifier, Toussaint roared to the wall in a time of 58.91 to take the women’s 100m back top seed with ease. In doing so, the 26-year-old managed to dip under the 59-second threshold for the very first time in her career, overtaking her previous PB and Dutch record of 59.14 she posted at the Kazan stop of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series.

With her outing, Toussaint qualifies for the 2020 Olympic team, as her result easily clears the KNZB-mandated minimum time requirement of 59.90.

As a reminder, per the Dutch Olympic selection policy, the first phase of Olympic qualification began with the 2019 World Championships and ends with Rotterdam. Any swimming events without two qualifiers after this weekend would still be up for grabs if anyone could notch a qualifying time at either the 2021 Swim Cup Eindhoven in April or the 2021 European Championships.

Below is a comparison of Toussaint’s splits between her previous and now newly-minted records.

Old Record 59.14 – 28.68/30.46

New Record 58.91 – 29.01/29.90

Her stellar prelims result, with tonight’s final yet to go, checks Toussaint in as the 20th fastest performer all-time, worldwide in the event.

But this is merely par for the course for the on-fire Toussaint, who already clocked a World Record this year in the short course meters 50 backstroke. As a member of London Roar in International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, Toussaint produced a 25.60 stunner to become the fastest ever at that distance.