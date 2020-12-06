Daily Swim Coach Workout #298

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Demo – 1 arm swimming
Demo Pinky flex
Demo Catch up – 3 count, 2 count, catch n go.
Warm up sequence Fins and Snorkel and 4th black line. Pinky focus on free.
200 on 3:00 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm
150 on 2:15 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm
100 on 1:30 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm
50 on :45 swim free
200 on 3:00 Back 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm
150 on 2:15 Back 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm
100 on 1:30 Back 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm
50 on :45 swim Back
5 x Drills – Your stroke and Kick
1 x 50 kick 1:00 1st 15m fast flutter
3 x 25 drill :35 YOUR STROKE (notes)
1 x 25 Vert Arm Back Kick :45
3 x Kick swim Sequence
100 kick on 1:40 (B: add 10 to this and all below)
100 75 swim (pinky), 25 catch n go free drill 1:20
100 kick on 1:35
100 75 swim (pinky), 25 catch n go free drill 1:25
100 kick on 1:30
100 75 swim (pinky), 25 catch n go free drill 1:30
Starts until Pau.
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Continuation of pinky work on freestyle, touch n go catch up free, 1 arm back, 1 arm fly and ‘Mississippi’Breast (1 count hold in the 11 positions after both the kick and the pull)
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
