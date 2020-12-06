Daily Swim Coach Workout #298

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Demo – 1 arm swimming

Demo Pinky flex

Demo Catch up – 3 count, 2 count, catch n go.



Warm up sequence Fins and Snorkel and 4th black line. Pinky focus on free.

200 on 3:00 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm

150 on 2:15 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm

100 on 1:30 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm

50 on :45 swim free

200 on 3:00 Back 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm

150 on 2:15 Back 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm

100 on 1:30 Back 50 swim, 50 drill 1 arm

50 on :45 swim Back

5 x Drills – Your stroke and Kick

1 x 50 kick 1:00 1st 15m fast flutter

3 x 25 drill :35 YOUR STROKE (notes)

1 x 25 Vert Arm Back Kick :45

3 x Kick swim Sequence

100 kick on 1:40 (B: add 10 to this and all below)

100 75 swim (pinky), 25 catch n go free drill 1:20

100 kick on 1:35

100 75 swim (pinky), 25 catch n go free drill 1:25

100 kick on 1:30

100 75 swim (pinky), 25 catch n go free drill 1:30

Starts until Pau.

