Mizzou Men Reel in Kyle Leach, Danny Kovac, and Ike Khamis

The University of Missouri men’s swimming and diving team has received commitments for the class of 2022 from swimmers Kyle Leach and Danny Kovac, and diver Ike Khamis. They will join Dane Florea, Garrett Clasen, Jack Dahlgren, and Jack Dubois in Columbia next fall.

Leach hails from Colorado Springs, Colorado where he is a senior at Cheyenne Mountain High School. At the 2017 CHSAA 4A Boys Swim & Dive State Championships, he won the 100 fly (49.23) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:38.34). He also led off the state title-winning 200 and 400 free relays (21.19 and 45.17, respectively).

Swimming with his club team, Colorado Springs Swim Team, Leach competed in the 50/100/200 free and 200 IM at Winter Juniors West. He was an A finalist in the 100/200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at Lewisville Sectionals, and a B finalist in the 50 free and 200 IM. He competed in the 100/200 free and 100 fly at Summer Junior Nationals, and took home PBs in the 100 fly and 50 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.26

100 free – 45.17

200 free – 1:38.34

100 fly – 49.23

200 fly – 1:53.05

200 IM – 1:53.13

A senior at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado, Kovac is the defending Colorado 5A champion in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. He also won the state title in the 100 back as a sophomore. At the 2017 CHSAA 5A Boys Swim & Dive State Championships, Kovac was runner-up in the 100 back (48.70) and 100 fly (48.33) individually, and contributed to the winning 200 medley (22.54 leadoff backstroke) and 400 free (45.08) relays.

Kovac swims year-round for Fort Collins Area Swim Team. At 2016 Winter Juniors West he placed 10th in the 200 IM, 13th in the 100 back, 18th in the 100 fly, and 22nd in the 200 back. He also swam the 50 free and 100 breast, and finished with PBs in the 200 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM. He had an outstanding long-course season, updating his times in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 50/200 fly, and 200 IM.

His sister, Bailey Kovac, is a freshman on the Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.54

100 back – 48.70

50 fly – 23.16

100 fly – 48.19

200 IM – 1:48.88

Ike Khamis

Khamis is from Richmond, Indiana. He won 1-meter diving at the 2017 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship with 519.95 points. He was runner-up as a sophomore, and placed third as a freshman. He dives for the club team Indiana International School of Diving and was a finalist in platform diving at the 2017 USA Diving National Diving Championships. His sister Mariam Khamis, also a diver, is a junior at Minnesota where she earned Academic All-Big Ten team honors last year.

officially a tiger🐯 A post shared by Ike Khamis (@ike_khamis) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

