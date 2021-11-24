Mizzou Adds Commitment from Francesca Smith for Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A two-event high school state finalist in 2020, Francesca Smith has announced that she will be heading south after her high school graduation, committing to swim at the University of Missouri. Smith is from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin where she swims with the Lake Country Swim Team and attends Arrowhead High School.

As a freshman in 2019, Smith raced both the 50 and 100 free at the WIAA Girls Division 1 State Championship meet. There, she took 12th in the 50 (24.31) and 8th in the 100 (52.60). In 2020, she competed in the same pair of events, improving to a 4th place finish in the 50 and 5th place in the 100. In the 50 that year, she stopped the clock in 23.46, while her time in the 100 was 51.59.

In the long course pool this summer she competed in three different finals at the Futures Championship in West Fargo. In the A-final of the 100 free, she finished in 5th in a time of 57.91. She also time trialed the event, taking nearly half a second off of that time to touch in 57.54, earning a Junior Nationals cut in the event. She also took 18th in the 50 free (26.89) and 15th in the 200 free (2:07.27).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.43

100 free – 50.46

200 free – 1:50.10

With over a year and a half of high school left to improve, Smith already holds times that would make her competitive with the team at Missouri. Last season, her top times would have put her in the top-8 on the Mizzou team.

Last year, the Tiger women came in 7th at the Southeastern Conference Championship. The team’s top performer at the meet was Sarah Thompson, who was a finalist in both the 50 and 100 free, as well as the silver medalist in the 100 back. The team had five swimmers across the three finals of the 50 free and 100 free. The team was a bit weaker in the 200 free, with their only finalist being Sierra Smith and SJ Porter in the C-final of the event.

Smith will be joined in Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class by Kylee Sullivan, a three-time Missouri high school state champion.

