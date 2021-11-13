3x Missouri High School State Champ Kylee Sullivan Verbally Commits to Mizzou

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kylee Sullivan from Ballwin, Missouri has made a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri!! I’m so grateful for all of my coaches, teammates, family and friends who have supported me throughout this process. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team!! 🖤💛🐯 #MIZ”

Sullivan is a junior at Parkway South High School. As a sophomore at last season’s 2021 MSHSAA Girls Class 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships, she won the 200 IM (2:04.20) and the 100 fly (55.07) and anchored the winning 200 free relay (23.50). She also swam fly (24.23) on the runner-up 200 medley relay. The year before, she had been runner-up in both the IM and the butterfly.

Sullivan has been swimming with the Parkway Swim Club since she was 8. She is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 fly and a Futures qualifier in the 100 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She earned a slew of PBs last March at the ISCA International Senior Cup, where she finaled in the 50 free (29th), 50 back (10th), 50 fly (4th), 100 fly (6th), 200 fly (7th), and 200 IM (8th).

At the Summer Sectionals in Lenexa, Kansas, she won the 200 fly, placed third in the 100 fly, and improved her times in the 100m free (59.33), 100m fly (1:01.67), and 200m fly (2:22.81). Sullivan ended the summer with an A-final appearance in the 100 fly at West Fargo Futures. She came in 5th in the 100 fly, 11th in the 200 IM, and 22nd in the 400 IM. Both IM times were PBs.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 54.39

200 fly – 2:05.18

50 back – 27.34

50 free – 24.27

100 free – 52.59

200 IM – 2:04.20

400 IM – 4:27.35

Sullivan will join the Missouri Tigers in the class of 2027 with Francesca Smith.

