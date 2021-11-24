Five State Records Fall As Edgewood Wins Girls’ D2 WIAA Championships

2021 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Meet

November 12-13, 2021

Waukesha South Natatorium, Waukesha, Wisc.

Final Results

Team Scores

The Edgewood High School girls cruised to a seventh straight WIAA state championship title Nov. 12-13 in Waukesha, winning the Division II crown with 394 points, more than 200 clear of the next-best school.

Edgewood has won the D2 title every year since 2015, save for last year when they didn’t compete and placed first in the alternate state meet in April instead.

FIVE D2 RECORDS FALL

A total of five D2 state records went down during the meet, including three from the winning team.

Edgewood junior Izzy Enz topped the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:47.65, lowering the record of 1:48.39 set by Edgewood’s Kelly Rodriguez in 2017. Enz won the event at the alternate meet last season in 1:50.19.

Enz also factored in on both Edgewood free relays that set records.

In the 200 free relay, she teamed up with Sophie Reed, Brynn Stacey and Abby Reid (who anchored in 22.92) to finish in a time of 1:34.46, lowering the previous record of 1:34.76 set by Edgewood in 2019.

Enz, joined by teammates Anna teDuits (51.63), Stacey (50.47) and S. Reed (52.30), then anchored the 400 free relay in 51.16, as Edgewood broke its own D2 record of 3:27.97 from 2016 in a time of 3:25.56.

Edgewood was actually faster than the previous record in both relays last season at the alternate meet, recording respective times of 1:34.57 and 3:26.81.

Also setting records at the meet was Wauwatosa West senior Lauren Malinowski and Rhinelander senior Malia Francis—both erasing marks held by Autumn Haebig, who previously competed for Grafton and now competes for Nebraska in the NCAA.

Malinowski clocked 54.47 in the 100 butterfly, smashing Haebig’s 2014 record of 55.63 by over a second.

Francis won the 100 back in 54.39, lowering Haebig’s 2016 record of 54.65. Francis also won the 200 IM in 2:03.91, with Edgewood picking up big points with a 2-3-4 finish behind her.

OTHER EVENTS

Edgewood also won the 200 medley relay to open the meet, with Abby Reed throwing down a 22.57 anchor for a final winning time of 1:45.20.

Reed and Enz were the other two swimmers to win both of their individual events at the meet (joining Francis), with Reed sweeping the 50 (23.50) and 100 free (50.93).

In addition to her record-setting 200 free win, Enz topped the 500 free in 4:55.29, with teammate Stacey taking second in 4:56.95.

In the 100 breast, Shorewood senior Amie Barrow picked up the W in 1:04.59, while Whitnall senior Kamyla Held won the 1-meter diving event by just three points with a final score of 458.80.

