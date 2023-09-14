Mitch Dalton on Texas Women’s Relationship with ‘The healthy strive for excellence’

We spoke with Texas women’s associate head coach Mitch Dalton during the ASCA world clinic after a very busy summer for the Longhorns. Dalton recaps the meets he traveled to and his takeaways from them, primarily the memories that he knows he and the women will remember long after they’re done swimming. He also discusses being a board member for ASCA the past three years and how he has seen the community of swimming coaches and minds grow over his tenure.