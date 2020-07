Longhorn Alums Foley, Glass Bring Swimming Culture To Nine Banded Whiskey Former Longhorn swimmers Sean Foley and Will Glass have used some the skills developed in swimming to successfully run Nine Banded Whiskey in Austin.

Mireia Belmonte, entre los 33 españoles que regresan a la competición Representantes nacionales del equipo senior y junior volverán a competir fuera del país el mes próximo, en piscina de 50 metros. Los detalles, aquí.

SwimSwam Podcast: How Easy is Going a 48 100m Free for Nathan Adrian? We sat down with the 100 freestyle savant himself, Nathan Adrian, to talk about his perfect race and favorite 100 freestyles through the years

Italian IMer Ginevra Molino Commits to Florida State for 2020-21 IMer Ginevra Molino from Torino, Italy is headed to Tallahassee to swim for Florida State University in the class of 2024.