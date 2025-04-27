Miranda Grana Collects Two More Wins Over Second Half Of Mexican Nationals

2025 Mexican Nationals

April 21-26, 2025

Centro de Alto Rendimiento BC – Tijuana, BC, Mexico

LCM (50 meters)

Results: Search “Selectivo a Eventos Internacionales” on MeetMobile

The 2025 Mexican National Championships wrapped up this weekend. The meet served as a qualification meet for the international events on the summer calendar, including the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Swimmers needed to get under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut to book their ticket though once in Singapore, they will race under a neutral flag as the Mexican Swimming Federation is currently suspended by World Aquatics.

Through the first half of the competition, two swimmers had hit ‘A’ cuts, Miranda Grana in the women’s 100 backstroke (1:00.02) and Andres Puente Bustamente during prelims of the men’s 50 breaststroke (27.23). Both swims also marked new national records.

These two swimmers continued to shine over the back half of the meet. Grana won the women’s 200 backstroke and women’s 200 IM, adding two more golds to her collection from this meet. She made big improvements during her first season with the Indiana Hoosiers and those gains have translated well from yards to meters as she’s hit new lifetime bests with many of her swims in Tijuana.

Grana’s 2:11.86 in the 200 backstroke and 2:18.18 in the 200 IM maintained that trend as both marked new bests for Grana. Her 200 backstroke time is a 2.63-second improvement as she sailed under the World Aquatics ‘B’ cut and within about eight-tenths of the ‘A’ cut. Her previous lifetime best in the 200 IM was a 2:21.10 from July 2024, making this her first official outing sub-2:20.

Puente Bustamente completed the breaststroke sweep at these championships by winning the 100 breaststroke in the closing days of the meet. He dominated the 50/200 breaststroke earlier and did the same in the 100 breast. He swam a season-best 1:01.75 while no other man got under 1:03. The swim is a World Aquatics ‘B’ cut time and within six-tenths of his 1:01.18 lifetime best, swum in October 2023.

While Grana and Puente Bustamente controlled their events, fans were treated to close races in the men’s 200 freestyle and women’s 100 breaststroke. David Mesulan Medina Alfaro got the better of Jose Alberto Cano Figueroa in the former, swimming a World Aquatics ‘B’ cut of 1:50.38 to Figueroa’s 1:50.88.

Them, Maria Jiminez Peon battled Mariana Ortega Gill in the women’s 100 breaststroke. Jiminez Peon, a Houston alum, won that race, 1:12.13 to 1:12.45.

On the final day of competition, two female freestylers just missed World Aquatics ‘B’ cuts. Andrea Sansores swam a lifetime best 25.75, bettering the 25.92 she swam in October 2023. The swim was two-hundredths outside the ‘B’ cut. Then on the other end of the freestyle spectrum, Sharon Guerrero Cho swam 16:59.83 in the 1500 freestyle, coming within .81 seconds of the ‘B’ standard.