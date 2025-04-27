12 National Records Tumble On Penultimate Day Of U.S. Masters Spring National Championships

2025 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships

The third day of the 2025 U.S. Masters Spring National Championships unfolded Saturday at the Northside ISD Aquatic Center in San Antonio, Texas, with 12 new U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) records set—10 individual and 2 relay.

The day’s events included the 200 backstroke, 100 IM, 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle, and mixed 200 medley relay.

Record Swims

Longhorn Aquatics’ Dakota Luther recorded a swift 1:56.62 in the women’s 25-29 200 fly, overtaking Hannah Saiz’s 2017 record of 1:57.48. After claiming the 100 fly title on Friday, Luther—a 2017 U.S. World Championships team member and 5th-place finisher at the Olympic Trials in the 200 fly—now has two titles to her name at her first-ever USMS Nationals meet.

Cecilia McCloskey of Swim Fort Lauderdale continued her remarkable week, clocking 2:46.57 in the women’s 75-79 200 back, narrowly clipping her previous record of 2:46.82 set just last month. On Friday, she also set a new record in the 100 back, posting 1:13.34 to nab her previous benchmark of 1:13.95 from March.

Rocky Mountain Regional Masters set three new records in quick succession. Richard Abrahams posted 28.15 in the men’s 80-84 50 free, breaking Jeff Farrell’s 2017 standard of 28.68. Karina Plocek followed with a time of 24.84 in the women’s 55-59 50 free, surpassing Sue Walsh’s 2017 mark of 25.16. Collette Sappey rounded out the record-breaking trio with a 25.76 in the women’s 60-64 50 free, edging past her own previous record of 25.80 set earlier this month.

Ensworth Aquatics’ Penny Noyes touched the wall with a time of 1:11.17 in the women’s 70-74 100 IM, clearing her prior record of 1:11.52.

Michigan Masters’ Corrin Buck logged 1:14.00 in the women’s 60-64 100 breast, slicing over half a second off her previous standard of 1:14.74 from April 13th.

Jim Tuchler of Illinois Masters notched a time of 2:06.60 in the men’s 60-64 200 back, slicing nearly a second and a half off Tom Baron’s 2016 clocking of 2:07.91.

AGUA Masters’ Drew Modrov made a big leap forward in the men’s 35-39 500 free, finishing in 4:30.02. His time eclipsed his own record of 4:31.80 from February by 1.78 seconds.

Swim Fort Lauderdale’s Hubie Kerns clocked 1:15.22 in the men’s 75-79 100 breast, edging Douglas Springer’s 2022 mark of 1:15.25 by a mere three hundredths.

Later in the session, Kerns teamed up with McCloskey, Glenn Gruber, and Linda Webb to set a new mixed 75+ 200 medley relay record for Swim Fort Lauderdale. The quartet posted a time of 2:21.35, smashing the Sarasota Sharks’ 2022 standard of 2:28.25 and securing Swim Fort Lauderdale’s fourth 75+ relay record of the weekend.

The Olympic Club’s quartet of Jonathan Affeld (23.50), Benjamin Cono (24.54), Crystal Murphy (24.28), and Grace Zhao (23.37) recorded a new mixed 18+ 200 medley relay best, stopping the clock at 1:35.69 to slide under their clubmates’ 2016 benchmark of 1:35.89.

Other Notable Performances

In the men’s 500 free for the 30-34 age bracket, 2018 NCAA Champion Anton Ipsen of New York Athletic Club clocked 4:28.31 to secure gold, while Lucas Bureau of 1693 Club nabbed 2nd with a time of 4:35.56. The two swimmers renewed their rivalry from Friday’s 200 free, where Bureau outpaced Ipsen, winning with a time of 1:38.30 to Ipsen’s 1:39.82.

As SwimSwam reported on Thursday, Ipsen also shattered the men’s 30-34 USMS record in the 1000 free with a 9:17.76, chopping 7.25 seconds off the prior mark of 9:25.01. Despite representing Denmark internationally, his USMS membership allows him to set USMS records.

In the 25-29 age group, former Stanford NCAA champion Ally Howe captured two victories on Saturday. She won the women’s 200 back with a time of 1:55.90, followed by a 1st-place finish in the women’s 100 IM with a time of 55.65. On Friday, Howe secured the win in the 100 back with a time of 54.29 and finished second behind Dakota Luther in the 100 fly with a time of 54.31. Howe currently holds the USMS records for the 50 back (24.70), 100 back (52.69), and 200 back (1:55.90) for this age bracket.

Swimming influencer Kyle Sockwell also made an appearance, swimming an unofficial 50 free while wearing giant Croc boots. The former ASU swimmer posted a time of 34.93. You can watch the swim below, courtesy of “U.S. Masters Swimming” on Instagram.

Race Videos

If you missed the live action, replays are available through “U.S. Masters Swimming Events Live Streaming” on YouTube. Due to the large number of competitors, there are separate livestreams for odd- and even-numbered heats, with the races being conducted in two different pools. Be sure to check the heat sheets to find a specific race.

Odd Heats:

Even Heats: