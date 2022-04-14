Mikayla Tan Posts Multiple 11-12 All Time Top 10 Swims at SMST Spring Splash

2022 SMST Spring Splash

April 8-11

Folsom, CA

LCM

Full results available on Meet Mobile: “2022 SMST Spring Splash”

The Sierra Marlins hosted their long course Spring Splash meet this past weekend, but it was Davis Aquadarts siblings Mikaya and Ayden Tan who stole the show in Folsom.

Mikayla, 12, put up a trio of all-time top 100 11-12 swims in the three breaststroke races. Her highest ranking swim came in the 200 breast, where she dropped nearly four and a half seconds from her lifetime best to touch in 2:36.83, good for fourth all-time for 11-12 girls. She also swam the 100 breast, where she finished in 1:13.11, the 8th fastest 11-12 girl swim in history. Her final top 100 all-time swim came in the 50 breast, where she finished in 34.67, tied for 79th all time in the age group.

Mikayla also won her other races on the weekend, winning the 200 free in 2:11.46 and 100 fly in 1:07.61.

Top 10 All Time 11-12 Girls 100 Breast

Carly Geehr: 1:09.87 Annie Babicz: 1:11.96 Annie Zhu: 1:12.82 Kristen Caverly: 1:12.83 Laura Davis: 1:12.91 Lilly Willis: 1:12.99 Sophia Umstead: 1:13.05 Mikayla Tan: 1:13.11 Isabelle Najjar: 1:13.23 Eva Crouse: 1:13.30

Top 10 All Time 11-12 Girls 200 Breast

Annie Zhu: 2:34.28 Meghan Lynch: 2:35.97 Sonia Yang: 2:36.00 Mikayla Tan: 2:36.83 Ally Silvestri: 2:36.87 Sophia Umstead: 2:37.32 Alisa Finn: 2:38.32 Lauren Karakey: 2:38.32 Katie McClintock: 2:38.36 Alex Walsh: 2:38.55

Not to be outdone, her 9-year-old brother Ayden also had a fantastic weekend, winning all 7 events that he swam. His most impressive swim came in the 200 IM, where Tan dropped 6 and a half seconds to touch in 2:33.29, only a second and a half off of Ronald Dalmacio’s 2015 NAG record. Tan also won the 50 fly (33.07), 100 fly (1:13.89), 50 back (34.06), 100 back (1:13.67), 50 breast (38.67) and 100 breast (1:22.92).

All of those races, with the exception of the 50 breast, rank Tan 1st in the country for 10 and under boys early in the long course season. He is currently ranked second in the country in the 50 breast.