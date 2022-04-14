SwimSwam Podcast: The Dean Farris Episode

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA Champion, American record-holder, and Swimming’s Meme Darling, Dean Farris. We go through a lot of his career, from swimming in high school to his last 400 free relay with Harvard just a few weeks ago. Dean shares his favorite moments from his time in the pool, what’s next for him in life, and even comments on some of our favorite ‘Dean memes’.

0:00 Dean Farris Introduction

Introduction 0:56 Retirement

2:35 Last 400 Free Relay

4:35 Knowing This Year was the Last

6:50 Redshirt/COVID Year

9:36 Dean Memes

16:30 High Point at 2015 Winter Jrs

21:44 What if Dean Swam for Texas? Cal?

27:08 Dean Farris 200 IM

200 IM 29:58 6-Square at Texas

30:50 Dean’s Swimming Highlights

35:22 Dean’s Future Outside of Swimming

39:00 Competing at the Highest Level

41:10 Is Dean really done?

As promised, Dean’s 200 IM Best Time (1:47.84) Race Video (It’s worth the watch)

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.