CSCAA Names 118 All-Americans for NAIA

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) selected their NAIA All-America team.. In total, 50 men and 68 women were selected. An additional two dozen men and sixteen women were also named Second-Team All-Americans

Individuals were selected on the basis of their finish at the NAIA Championships and membership with the CSCAA. The top eight individuals and top four relays in each event earned First-Team recognition while relays finishing 5-8th were named Honorable Mention (or 2nd Team) All-American. Teams must be a current CSCAA member to be eligible.

Men’s Selections

Bethel University (Indiana)

Berrong, Caleb – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke

Bohm, Nick – 1 mtr Diving

Campbellsville University

Escobar, Sebastian – 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle

Keiser University

Garcia, Alberto – 50 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Kunze, Fynn – 200 IM, 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke

Kusik, Alex – 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Miller, Max – 500 Freestyle

Myklebusthaug, Theodor – 200 Breaststroke, 400 IM, 100 Breaststroke

Nyblom, Niklas – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly

Ranea Vila, Marti – 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay

Roch, Pol – 400 IM, 200 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Syrrist, Haakon – 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle

Zachar, Gergo – 100 Backstroke, 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Zapata, Gaetano – 400 IM, 200 Butterfly

Zaplatar, Emerson – 100 Breaststroke, 50 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Lindsey Wilson College

Ahrens, Malte – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Buffel, Tyler – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

de Goede, James – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Hickman, Chase – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Kincaid, Reece – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

King, Tyler – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Martin Rojo, Fabio – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Rice, Bryce – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Thilwind, William – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Weidenbaum, Siaka – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Milligan University

Bazzana, Andre – 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Brusher, Cole – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Dulin, Aubin – 400 Medley Relay

Gilbert, Stephen – 400 IM, 200 Backstroke, 200 IM, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Hawkins, Ben – 200 Medley Relay

McCosh, Ethan – 800 Freestyle Relay

Perkowski, Wiktor – 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Morningside University

Albers, Jr – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Camp, James – 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Ciriaco, Joseph – 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Pinnow, Willy – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Thomson, Caleb – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Olivet Nazarene University

Beall, Mason – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Braun, Timothy – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Evreinoff Salinas, Alejandro – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Firganek, Erik – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Klenner, Nicholas – 200 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay

Kuiper, Liam – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Mikrut, Christian – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Saint Ambrose University

Del Rio Foces, Victor – 400 Freestyle Relay

Edwards, Leo – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Gomez, Juan – 1650 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Hassim, Mikhi – 100 Butterfly, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Hassim, Rais – 400 Freestyle Relay

Heiar, Caleb – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Joehl, Ryan – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Jones, Brett – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Kolaas, Petter – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Nelson, Grant – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Robinson, Zac – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Warrick, Ryan – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

SCAD-Savannah

Chevere, Daniel – 200 Breaststroke

Chism, Kenneth – 400 Medley Relay

Kredich, Nicholas – 200 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Monori, Kristof – 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Page, Samuel – 50 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Thatcher, Joel – 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Vives, Brandon – 200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 IM, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

University of the Cumberlands

Caicedo, Andres – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Esteves, Enzo – 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Farthing, Andrew – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Gonzalez De Oliveira, Ruben – 200 Freestyle, 200 IM, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Heck da Silva, Julio – 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Herion, Martin – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Kala, Mikolaj – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

McDonald, John – 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Ruiz Ramis, Daniel Ruiz – 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Sobieszuk, Kacper – 200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Souza, Nathan – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Women’s Selections

Bethel University (Indiana)

Gonzalez, Josefina – 1650 Freestyle

Kunkler, Vivienne – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke

Indiana Wesleyan University

Bell, Alivia – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Campbell, Sidney – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Cummins, Olivia – 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke

Hershberger, Abbe – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Malin, Taylor – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Robison, Emma – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Samuel, Erica – 400 IM, 1650 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Keiser University

Alvsaker, Mari – 800 Freestyle Relay

Aspegren, Timea – 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Augustsson, Emma Sofie – 100 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Bach, Aubrey – 400 Freestyle Relay

Biltoft-Jensen, Nikoline – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke

Braathen, Karina – 200 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay

Dixon, Bonnie – 200 Backstroke

Freibach, Ori – 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Garzon, Noelia – 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, 400 IM

Giourtzidou, Alexandra – 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke

Herbst, Anna – 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Hudson, Camryn – 200 IM, 200 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Lecomte, Marine – 400 IM, 200 Backstroke, 500 Freestyle

Robinson, Lily – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke

Sofouli, Stefania – 1650 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay

Sofoulis, Danai – 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay

Stromberg, Amanda – 100 Butterfly

Lincoln College

Gutierrez Anaya, Carla – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving

Lindsey Wilson College

Broersma, Maaike – 100 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Evreinoff Salinas, Natascha – 200 Medley Relay

Farthing, Jaye – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Koekemoer, Annissa – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Paula Escandon Lopez, Maria – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Rutherford, Allie – 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Schoeman, Savannah – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Secanell Tico, Julia – 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Taylor, Carlene – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Milligan University

Blazo, Maggie – 200 Freestyle, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Cates, Tyler – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Coley, Bre – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

MacPherson, Gabby – 1650 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Mahan, Elizabeth – 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Phillips, Emma Rae – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Williams, Kaylee – 400 Medley Relay

Olivet Nazarene University

Albert, Teagon – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving

Briner, Halle – 200 IM, 200 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Daily, Addison – 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

DeZur, Payton – 200 Breaststroke

Howell, Paige – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Logan, Carley – 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Parry, Ashley – 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Pearson, Allison – 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke, 400 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Reyes, Helina – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Schroeder, Megan – 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Vega, Julie – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke

Saint Ambrose University

Adam, Andrea – 3 mtr Diving, 1 mtr Diving

Antonanzas Fernandez, Leyre – 200 IM, 400 IM

SCAD-Savannah

Elz, Emily – 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay

McGinty, Anna – 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Pardus, Kaila – 400 Medley Relay

Rassenfoss, Allie – 100 Backstroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Scargill, Sarah – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Sheridan, Spencer – 200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Sizemore, Sloan – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Song, Isabella – 200 IM, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Tankersley, Abigail – 500 Freestyle, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Thatcher, Mia – 200 Butterfly

Vanbuskirk, Haley – 500 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay

Sterling College

Schmidt, Sydney – 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle

University of the Cumberlands

Basto, Maria – 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Cerqueira, Riley – 200 Freestyle Relay

Cook, Kayana – 200 Medley Relay

Cooksey, Isabella – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Lehmkuhl, Emma – 3 mtr Diving, 1 mtr Diving

Loftus, Rebecca – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Pecore, Alexandra – 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Shatalova, Anastasiia – 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

te Velthuis, Harmina – 200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Thomas, Leah – 800 Freestyle Relay

Westmont College

Bienias, Morgan – 1650 Freestyle

Chaisson, Ella – 400 IM, 200 IM, 200 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Garrison, Olivia – 1650 Freestyle

Hoth, Bridget – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Lewandowski, Rian – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Muench, Ellie – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)