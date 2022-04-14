CSCAA Names 118 All-Americans for NAIA

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) selected their NAIA All-America team.. In total, 50 men and 68 women were selected. An additional two dozen men and sixteen women were also named Second-Team All-Americans
Individuals were selected on the basis of their finish at the NAIA Championships and membership with the CSCAA. The top eight individuals and top four relays in each event earned First-Team recognition while relays finishing 5-8th were named Honorable Mention (or 2nd Team) All-American. Teams must be a current CSCAA member to be eligible.
Men’s Selections
Bethel University (Indiana)
Berrong, Caleb – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke
Bohm, Nick – 1 mtr Diving
Campbellsville University
Escobar, Sebastian – 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle
Keiser University
Garcia, Alberto – 50 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Kunze, Fynn – 200 IM, 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke
Kusik, Alex – 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Miller, Max – 500 Freestyle
Myklebusthaug, Theodor – 200 Breaststroke, 400 IM, 100 Breaststroke
Nyblom, Niklas – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly
Ranea Vila, Marti – 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay
Roch, Pol – 400 IM, 200 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
Syrrist, Haakon – 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle
Zachar, Gergo – 100 Backstroke, 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Zapata, Gaetano – 400 IM, 200 Butterfly
Zaplatar, Emerson – 100 Breaststroke, 50 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Lindsey Wilson College
Ahrens, Malte – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Buffel, Tyler – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
de Goede, James – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Hickman, Chase – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Kincaid, Reece – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
King, Tyler – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Martin Rojo, Fabio – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Rice, Bryce – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Thilwind, William – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Weidenbaum, Siaka – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Milligan University
Bazzana, Andre – 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Brusher, Cole – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
Dulin, Aubin – 400 Medley Relay
Gilbert, Stephen – 400 IM, 200 Backstroke, 200 IM, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Hawkins, Ben – 200 Medley Relay
McCosh, Ethan – 800 Freestyle Relay
Perkowski, Wiktor – 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Morningside University
Albers, Jr – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Camp, James – 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Ciriaco, Joseph – 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Pinnow, Willy – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Thomson, Caleb – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Olivet Nazarene University
Beall, Mason – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Braun, Timothy – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Evreinoff Salinas, Alejandro – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Firganek, Erik – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Klenner, Nicholas – 200 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay
Kuiper, Liam – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Mikrut, Christian – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Saint Ambrose University
Del Rio Foces, Victor – 400 Freestyle Relay
Edwards, Leo – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Gomez, Juan – 1650 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Hassim, Mikhi – 100 Butterfly, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Hassim, Rais – 400 Freestyle Relay
Heiar, Caleb – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Joehl, Ryan – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Jones, Brett – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Kolaas, Petter – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Nelson, Grant – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Robinson, Zac – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Warrick, Ryan – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
SCAD-Savannah
Chevere, Daniel – 200 Breaststroke
Chism, Kenneth – 400 Medley Relay
Kredich, Nicholas – 200 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Monori, Kristof – 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Page, Samuel – 50 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Thatcher, Joel – 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Vives, Brandon – 200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 IM, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
University of the Cumberlands
Caicedo, Andres – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Esteves, Enzo – 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Farthing, Andrew – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Gonzalez De Oliveira, Ruben – 200 Freestyle, 200 IM, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Heck da Silva, Julio – 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Herion, Martin – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Kala, Mikolaj – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
McDonald, John – 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Ruiz Ramis, Daniel Ruiz – 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Sobieszuk, Kacper – 200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Souza, Nathan – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Women’s Selections
Bethel University (Indiana)
Gonzalez, Josefina – 1650 Freestyle
Kunkler, Vivienne – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke
Indiana Wesleyan University
Bell, Alivia – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Campbell, Sidney – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Cummins, Olivia – 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke
Hershberger, Abbe – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Malin, Taylor – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Robison, Emma – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Samuel, Erica – 400 IM, 1650 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Keiser University
Alvsaker, Mari – 800 Freestyle Relay
Aspegren, Timea – 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
Augustsson, Emma Sofie – 100 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
Bach, Aubrey – 400 Freestyle Relay
Biltoft-Jensen, Nikoline – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke
Braathen, Karina – 200 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay
Dixon, Bonnie – 200 Backstroke
Freibach, Ori – 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Garzon, Noelia – 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, 400 IM
Giourtzidou, Alexandra – 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke
Herbst, Anna – 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Hudson, Camryn – 200 IM, 200 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
Lecomte, Marine – 400 IM, 200 Backstroke, 500 Freestyle
Robinson, Lily – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke
Sofouli, Stefania – 1650 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay
Sofoulis, Danai – 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay
Stromberg, Amanda – 100 Butterfly
Lincoln College
Gutierrez Anaya, Carla – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving
Lindsey Wilson College
Broersma, Maaike – 100 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Evreinoff Salinas, Natascha – 200 Medley Relay
Farthing, Jaye – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Koekemoer, Annissa – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Paula Escandon Lopez, Maria – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Rutherford, Allie – 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Schoeman, Savannah – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Secanell Tico, Julia – 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Taylor, Carlene – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Milligan University
Blazo, Maggie – 200 Freestyle, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Cates, Tyler – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Coley, Bre – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
MacPherson, Gabby – 1650 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Mahan, Elizabeth – 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Phillips, Emma Rae – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Williams, Kaylee – 400 Medley Relay
Olivet Nazarene University
Albert, Teagon – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving
Briner, Halle – 200 IM, 200 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Daily, Addison – 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
DeZur, Payton – 200 Breaststroke
Howell, Paige – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Logan, Carley – 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Parry, Ashley – 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
Pearson, Allison – 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke, 400 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Reyes, Helina – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
Schroeder, Megan – 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Vega, Julie – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke
Saint Ambrose University
Adam, Andrea – 3 mtr Diving, 1 mtr Diving
Antonanzas Fernandez, Leyre – 200 IM, 400 IM
SCAD-Savannah
Elz, Emily – 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay
McGinty, Anna – 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Pardus, Kaila – 400 Medley Relay
Rassenfoss, Allie – 100 Backstroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Scargill, Sarah – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Sheridan, Spencer – 200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
Sizemore, Sloan – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Song, Isabella – 200 IM, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
Tankersley, Abigail – 500 Freestyle, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Thatcher, Mia – 200 Butterfly
Vanbuskirk, Haley – 500 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay
Sterling College
Schmidt, Sydney – 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle
University of the Cumberlands
Basto, Maria – 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Cerqueira, Riley – 200 Freestyle Relay
Cook, Kayana – 200 Medley Relay
Cooksey, Isabella – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Lehmkuhl, Emma – 3 mtr Diving, 1 mtr Diving
Loftus, Rebecca – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
Pecore, Alexandra – 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Shatalova, Anastasiia – 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
te Velthuis, Harmina – 200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Thomas, Leah – 800 Freestyle Relay
Westmont College
Bienias, Morgan – 1650 Freestyle
Chaisson, Ella – 400 IM, 200 IM, 200 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Garrison, Olivia – 1650 Freestyle
Hoth, Bridget – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Lewandowski, Rian – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Muench, Ellie – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)