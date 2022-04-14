Australia Sees Trio Of Sub-55 Second 100 Freestyles In Women’s 15-Yr-Old Final

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, April 13th – Monday, April 18th (able-bodied)

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, South Australia

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Livestream: Amazon Prime

16-year-old Flynn Southam once again made some noise in a sprint freestyle event, capturing a new national age record in the men’s 100m freestyle. His time of 48.60 overtook 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers‘ record from 2015, putting this Bond teen on the map for good things to come when the Aussie World Trials take place next month.

In the final race of tonight’s session, 15-year-old Marcus Da Silva produced a lead-off time of 50.56 in his City of Sydney Aquatic Club’s men’s 4x100m free relay.

Opening in 24.43 and closing in 26.13, Da Silva just became the 3rd fastest 15-year-old ever to come out of Australia in this event. His time sits only behind Chalmers’ age record of 49.68 and Ian Thorpe’s #2 time for the age at 50.21.

But the women’s 100m freestyle saw some fireworks today in Adelaide as well, with the top 3 finishers in the 15-year-old age category all remarkably hitting times in the 54-point range.

Leading the way was 15-year-old Hannah Casey, the Marist College standout who already cracked a new national age record yesterday in the 200m free.

Tonight she tried this 2-lap affair on for size, firing off a huge personal best of 54.30. Splitting 26.41/27.89, the ace beat the field by about half a second en route to topping the podium. Her result here scorches her previous personal best of 55.24, a mark she put up at December’s Queensland Championships.

Next in line was Olivia Wunsch of Carlile who touched in 54.82, while Bond’s Milla Jansen also got on the board under 55 with a personal best of 54.94.

For Wunsch, she had logged a career-fastest time of 55.13 at this past January’s NSW State Age Championships. As for Jansen, she was 55.09 at an age meet just last March.

As fast as these women were tonight, as a testament to the sprinting prowess that defines Australia, especially on the women’s side, the national age record still sits one second away at the 53.30 Olympic medalist Cate Campbell established in 2008.