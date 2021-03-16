Michigan HS D3 A-Finalist Jacob Ryan Joins Virginia Tech Incoming Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Atlantis Swimming’s Jacob Ryan has verbally committed to Virginia Tech’s incoming class of 2025. Ryan is a senior at Detroit Country Day School in Michigan.

I’m incredibly honored to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Virginia Tech! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me achieve this dream. Go Hokies! #sergioszn

TOP TIMES

50 free – 20.97

100 free – 46.79

100 breast – 57.13

Ryan is a sprinter and breaststroker. At the 2019 Michigan HS D3 Championships, when he was a sophomore, Ryan finished top-five in the 50 free and 100 free. He also anchored Detroit Country Day’s 200 medley relay in a 20.58. The 2020 State Meet was canceled due to COVID-19 last March, but the 2021 meet is scheduled for March 26-27.

The last focus meet for Ryan was the 2020 U.S. Open in November, where he clocked lifetime bests in long course in the 50m free (23.95) and 100m breast (1:04.87).

VT’s sprint free group has had five men under 20 seconds in the 50 free and two under 43 in the 100 this season, led by freshman Youssef Ramadan in both (19.1/42.2).

The H2okies have had a strong recruiting year, already picking up verbals from Luis Domínguez, Nikolas Lee-Bishop, Luan Grobbelaar, Joseph Hong, Hayden Jay, and Ben Eckerson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

