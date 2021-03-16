Missouri State Lands 1:47 200 Backstroker Brek Stukerjurgen

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brek Stukerjurgen of Central Iowa Aquatics has announced his commitment to Missouri State for fall 2021. Stukerjurgen is a senior at Ankeny High School.

I’m excited to announce I have committed to Missouri State to continue my swimming and academic career! Thank you to my coaches, teammates and my parents for helping me get this far.

TOP TIMES

100 back – 50.70

200 back – 1:47.87

200 IM – 1:52.25

200 free – 1:44.01

500 free – 4:39.88

At the Iowa Senior Champs in February, Stukerjurgen clocked lifetime bests in the 50 free, 200 free, 200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM. That came shortly after his performance at the 2021 Iowa HS State Championships, where he placed third in the 200 IM (1:53.27) and fourth in the 100 back (51.01).

Stukerjurgen’s speed in the 200 back is especially exciting for Missouri State, as they just graduated 1:46.6 200 backstroker Conner Ripp, the 2019 MVC champion in the event. At the 2020 MVC Championships, Stukerjurgen would’ve placed third overall. He would’ve also made B-finals at that meet in the 100 back and 200 IM.

Stukerjurgen joins David Ribinski, Reese Hodgins and Drew Watts in Missouri State’s incoming class.

