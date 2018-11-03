Michael Andrew Ties American Record In SCM 50 Breaststroke

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

While competing on night 2 finals of the FINA World Cup stop in Beijing, national champion Michael Andrew tied the American Record in the men’s short course meters 50 breaststroke.

En route to silver behind Russia’s Kirill Prigoda, who took gold in 26.02, 19-year-old Race Pace Club swimmer Andrew busted out a new personal best of 26.15 at the famed Water Cube. That mark matches the time Cody Miller threw down at the 2016 FINA World Championships as the American Record, giving Andrew his 2nd national mark.

The swim came after Andrew took silver earlier in the session in the men’s 50m back, clocking 23.14.

The LCM 50 breaststroke is one of four national titles Andrew claimed at the 2018 U.S. National Championships. He won gold in the 100m breast, 50m fly and 50m free as well in Irvine. He holds the LCM U.S. Open Record in the 50m breast with the 26.84 he registered at that meet.