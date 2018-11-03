WATCH LIVE: SwimMeeting Sutirol in Bolzano

22ND INTERNATIONAL SWIMMEETING SÜDTIROL IN BOLZANO

The 22nd edition of the SwimMeeting Sudtirol has brought another stacked field to Bolzano, Italy. Among the domestic swimmers, Nicolo Martinenghi, now healthy again, and Fabio Scozzoli are racing at the meet.

American Olympic gold medalist Lia Neal is set to compete in Bolzano, as are their Team Elite teammates Kendyl Stewart, Madison Kennedy and newcomer Ali DeLoof. World Record holder Kathleen Baker of the stars n’ stripes is also scheduled to race, as is Kelsi Dahlia – one of the few competitors without a direct tie to Team Elite.

Watch the meet LIVE below: