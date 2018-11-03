SMU Women Cruise Past TCU, Iowa State

Iowa State, TCU at SMU

Women: SMU def. TCU 196-103; SMU def. Iowa State 184-114; Iowa State def. TCU 161-135

Men: SMU def. TCU 181-104

Dallas, Texas

Nov. 2, 2018

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

DALLAS – The SMU women’s swimming and diving team defeated TCU, 196-103, and Iowa State, 184-114, on Friday evening at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. With the double-dual sweep, the Mustangs improve to 3-1 in dual action this season.

SMU won both relays on the night with Gabi Grobler, Andrea Podmanikova, Erin Trahan and Felicity Passon clocking a season-best 1:42.76 in the 200 medley relay, and Passon, Olivia Grossklaus, Sam Smith and Madison Kinsey finishing the night in dramatic fashion, narrowly out-touching Iowa State at the wall in 3:28.91 for the 400 free relay win.

Grobler had three individual wins to lead the Mustangs to victory, winning the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes and the 200-yard individual medley. The sophomore won the 200 back by over two seconds, finishing in 2:02.05, and finished with times of 56.68 and 2:05.01 in the 100 back and 200 IM, respectively. Classmate Podmanikova came in at 2:06.13 for second in the 200 IM.

Both Podmanikova and Trahan picked up a pair of victories, as Podmanikova swept breaststroke events, and Trahan won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Trahan led a trio of Mustangs to a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 fly, with Keiko Derikoletis finishing second and Kinsey third.

SMU also swept the podium in the 200-yard butterfly with Grossklaus covering the distance in 2:02.90 for the win and Derikoletis and Kinsey finishing in order. SMU’s final individual event winner of the night was Lauren Thompson, who won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:22.71. Annabelle Corcoran was third in the race.

Freshman Johanna Holloway led Mustang divers with a win on 3 meter (264.30) and a third place performance on 1 meter (242.10). Sophomore Taylor Ohlhauser was third on 3 meter (240.05).

SMU is back in action Nov. 15-17 when the swimmers head to the Hawkeye Invite in Iowa City and the divers head to the IU Diving Invite in Bloomington, Ind. Check SMUMustangs.com for ways to follow the action.

Courtesy: Iowa State Athletics

DALLAS – The Iowa State swimming and diving team (3-2, 1-0 Big 12) split the double-dual in Dallas on Friday night with a 161-135 win over TCU (1-3, 0-2 Big 12) and falling to host SMU (3-1) by a score of 114-184. Anna Andersen played a key role in the meet, winning a pair of individual events and racing back to put Iowa State in first place after the second leg of the 400 free relay.

The Cyclones opened with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Haley Ruegemer returned to action for the Cyclones, finishing fourth in the 1000 free. Anna Andersen provided a key performance in the 200 free, breaking her personal-best by over two seconds with a 1:52.04. The time pushed her to 18th on Iowa State’s top performers list.

In the 100 back, Emily Haan and Wyli Erlechman teamed up for second and third overall, Erlechman’s first-career top-three finish. Martha Haas finished second in the 100 breast, touching at 1:05.13. Following the break, Andersen continued her fast night by winning the 100 free with her best time of the season at 51.36.

Haan and Haas finished in third in the 200 back and 200 breast. Lucia Rizzo ended the 500 free as one-of-three swimmers within .1 seconds, ending in second overall. Elynn Tan beat all TCU competitors in the 100 fly, finishing in fourth overall. Rizzo took third in the 200 IM, and the 400 free relay squad was touched-out at the finish to take second.

In the diving well, Dana Liva led the way for Iowa State on the one-meter with a 251.25, only .75 away from the top diver. Liva finished with a 231.70 on three-meter, good for fourth, while Alex Aaberg ended the night with a 178.25 on one-meter.

“I was very pleased how our women got out and raced,” head coach Duane Sorenson. “We had a lot of close races, some that didn’t go our way, but I thought we swam even better than we did against Nebraska.”

SWIMMER OF THE MEET

Anna Andersen was a key performer in Friday’s meet, taking the 100 and 200 free events. She also moved onto Iowa State’s top-20 performers with her knew personal-best 200 free time. Swimming the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay, Andersen entered the pool with a .6 second deficit, but exited with nearly a second lead.

“She had an outstanding meet,” Sorenson said following the meet. “This is an indication of her training from last spring and this summer. She has been a tremendous leader, and she is on pace for an outstanding year.”

ON DECK

Iowa State’s next competition will split the Cyclone swimmers and divers. The diving team heads to Iowa for the Iowa Invitational, while the swimmers will be in Topeka for the annual Kansas Classic. Those meets will take place on Nov. 15-18. Follow the team on Twitter (@CycloneSD) or on Facebook at facebook.com/cyclonesd for in-game updates, post-meet recaps and results throughout the season.

Courtesy: TCU Athletics

DALLAS – TCU swimming and diving went across the Metroplex on Friday night, where the men’s team took on SMU and the women took on both SMU and Iowa State. On the men’s side, the Frogs fell 104-181, while the women fell 103-196 to SMU and 135-161 to Iowa State.

ON THE BOARDS

Isabella Ashdown continued her strong debut season for TCU. After sweeping Kansas last week, Ashdown earned another victory on Friday, winning the one-meter dive with a score of 252.00. She also finished second in the three-meter with a score of 242.80.

IN THE WATER

After his successful outing at the FIU Fall Classic, Dayne Odendaal earned a pair of wins against the Mustangs. Odendaal won both the 1000 free (9:36.29) and 200 IM (1:53.68) and added a second-place finish in the 200 fly (1:51.95).

Freshman Noah Cumby also took home a win in the 200 free (1:41.41), and recorded a pair of second-place finishes in the 50 free (21.16) and 100 free (45.97). Cumby also swam anchor in the men’s 200 medley relay, finishing second in 1:33.32. Joao Andrade, who led off the 200 medley relay, added a second-place finish in the 500 free (4:36.30).

On the women’s side, Nicqueline Rettberg took home the win the 500 free with a time of 5:04.99. She also finished second in the 1000 free with a time of 10.28.39.

In the head-to-head against Iowa State, Kiki Rice recorded a pair of wins in Big 12 competition. Rice won the 200 back (2:04.76) and 200 fly (2:07.17) over Iowa State.

Emily Visagie and Claire Munster both recorded high finishes throughout the meet. The two made up for two legs of the women’s third-place medley relay (1:46.04). Individually, Visagie added a second-place finish in the 200 breast (2:20.16) and a third-place finish in the 100 breast (1:05.35). Munster finished second in the 100 free (51.87) and third in the 50 free (23.94).