Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Had to Commit to a No Breath 50 Fly to Secure PSS Win

Comments: 1

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Michael Andrew had a solid week of racing in Ft Lauderdale after coming off of a meet at altitude in Mexico. His swims in Florida included a win in the 50 breast (setting the pro swim record in prelims) and a tie for the win in the 50 fly just minutes later. Coming off of his 50 breast, Andrew knew that if he wanted the win, he needed to put his head down the whole race and not take even a single breath. This proved to be a good strategy, as just .01 slower would have had him off of the top of the podium.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
cynthia curran
5 seconds ago

I’m like Michael closer in practice tried to do more speed work but sometimes you don’t own the 2nd 50. At a masters meet I did I was 7 seconds slower in the 2nd 50 than the first in the 100 yard breaststroke. Maybe some of the disadvantage wiith doing a lot of 25 and 50;s at race pace for Michael. He usually does great in the 50’s. .

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!