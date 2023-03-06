Michael Andrew Had to Commit to a No Breath 50 Fly to Secure PSS Win

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Michael Andrew had a solid week of racing in Ft Lauderdale after coming off of a meet at altitude in Mexico. His swims in Florida included a win in the 50 breast (setting the pro swim record in prelims) and a tie for the win in the 50 fly just minutes later. Coming off of his 50 breast, Andrew knew that if he wanted the win, he needed to put his head down the whole race and not take even a single breath. This proved to be a good strategy, as just .01 slower would have had him off of the top of the podium.