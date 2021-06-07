Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Micah Slaton on Working 2 Jobs, Finishing School and Training During Pandemic

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

  • World Record: 49.50 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019
  • American Record: 49.50 – Caeleb Dressel, 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: 50.22 – Michael Phelps (USA), 2009
  • World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Joseph Schooling (SGP) – 50.39
  • 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 51.00
  • Wave I Cut: 54.19
  • Wave II Cut: 53.37

Podium

  1. Micah Slaton (TRI) – 53.02
  2. Aaron Sequeira (CM) – 53.08
  3. Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) – 53.36

In a very tight final, Micah Slaton and Aaron Sequiera’s well-timed finishes led them to the top times in the heat. Both Slaton and Sequeira swam lifetime bests in prelims and finals today, and both came in under the Wave II cut. Carl Bloebaum, who won the 200 fly decisively earlier in the meet, was left just outside advancing to Wave II in another event. However, Bloebaum still swam a lifetime best tonight, and came in under the Wave II standard, for what it’s worth.

