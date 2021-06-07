Micah Slaton on Working 2 Jobs, Finishing School and Training During Pandemic

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.50 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019

American Record: 49.50 – Caeleb Dressel, 2019

U.S. Open Record: 50.22 – Michael Phelps (USA), 2009

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017

2016 Olympic Champion: Joseph Schooling (SGP) – 50.39

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 51.00

Wave I Cut: 54.19

Wave II Cut: 53.37

Podium

In a very tight final, Micah Slaton and Aaron Sequiera’s well-timed finishes led them to the top times in the heat. Both Slaton and Sequeira swam lifetime bests in prelims and finals today, and both came in under the Wave II cut. Carl Bloebaum, who won the 200 fly decisively earlier in the meet, was left just outside advancing to Wave II in another event. However, Bloebaum still swam a lifetime best tonight, and came in under the Wave II standard, for what it’s worth.