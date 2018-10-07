Miami (OH) Women Win 10 Events Against MAC Rival Ohio

Miami (OH) V. Ohio (Women Only)

Oct. 6th, 2018

Athens, Ohio

Results

Miami (OH) Recap

Ohio Recap

Final Scores Miami Women (OH) 171- Ohio Women 132



Two Mid-American conference rivals dueled this Saturday at the Ohio University Aquatics Center, and the Miami Redhawks women came out on top over the Ohio Bobcats 171 to 132. The Redhawks won 10 of the 16 events.

The 400 medley relay kicked off the meet with Miami’s anchor, Izzy Herb, splitting a 51.93 100 free to catch up on Ohio’s relay to win the first event with a time of 3:52.96. Ohio’s second place relay finished in 3:54.25. Miami’s Herb would go on to win the 200 fly and 200 back.

In the breaststroke events, Miami’s Anna Martin and Ohio’s Emilia Lahtinen battled for the wins in both events. Martin (1:06.28) would out-touch Lahtinen (1:06.45) in the 100 breast. Later in the 200 breast, Lahtinen took revenge in the last 50 to win with a 2:20.75, Martin settled for second with 2:21.01.

Ohio’s Corrin Van Lanen fought for the Bobcats to win all three of her individual events: the 50 free (23.94), 100 free (52.80), and the 100 fly (55.90).

In the last individual event, Miami’s Hannah Fuchs made ground on early-leader Ohio’s Sam Glass on the breaststroke leg of the 400 IM. Yet Glass turned it on in the freestyle leg to take back her lead on Fuchs and win the event in a 4:26.62. Fuchs’ time was 4:29.49.

Event Winners: