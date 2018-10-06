Louisville Blanks Xavier at Home to Kick Off 2018-19 Season

LOUISVILLE V. XAVIER

October 6th, 2018

Louisville, KY

Results

Scores Men: Louisville 172.5 – Xavier 81.5 Women: Louisville 185 – Xavier 73



Louisville handled Xavier in their first home meet of the year, winning every event on the women’s and men’s sides.

Sophomore Arina Openysheva was a double winner for the Louisville women, posting a 1:49.46 to edge freshman Diana Dunn (1:51.26) in the 200 free and coming back to be the only sub-5:00 finisher in the 500 free with a 4:56.75.

Cardinal star Mallory Comerford won twice, too, posting a 23.12 to win the 50 free and then a 2:03.20 to take the 100 fly, just ahead of Dunn’s 2:03.80. Comerford was on the Louisville A 200 medley relay to open up the meet, where she had a 24.02 fly split.

Junior Grace Oglesby and senior Alina Kendzior swept their respective strokes; Oglesby was 55.12 in the 100 fly and 2:00.44 in the 200 fly, while Kendzior took the backstrokes, 55.48/2:00.87.

For the men, Marcelo Acosta and Evgenii Somov snagged two wins apiece. Acosta took the distance freestyles, going 9:21.55 to own the 1000 and 4:32.03 in the 500. Somov won in two different strokes, going 56.11 to win the 100 breast and 50.29 to earn the 100 fly win.

Notable medley relay splits came from Somov (24.93 breast), Nicolas Albiero (22.59 back), Zach Harting (21.74 fly) and Andrej Barna (19.50 free). Albiero won the 100 free (45.50) and Harting the 50 free (20.94), wihle Harting had a 44.63 relay leg and Barna a blazing 43.19 relay leg in the meet-closing 400 free relay.