Mens Medley Relay Splits: Burdisso Steps Up With 50.63 Fly Leg For Italy Upset Win

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the finals of the men’s 4×100 medley relay, Italy pulled an upset on the United States, who were the heavy favorites to win this race. The quartet of Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martinenghi, Federico Burdisso, and Alesandro Miressi put together time of 3:27.51, which ties Great Britain’s European record that was set last year. They edged out the Americans by 0.28 seconds, and it was a close race throughout.

Backstroke

Thomas Ceccon got the Italians off to a scorching start with a 51.93 leadoff leg, a time that would have taken silver in the 100 back just behind her own 51.60 world record time. His swim from today ranks as the fourth-fastest performance of all time, just behind his world record, Ryan Murphy‘s 51.85, and Xu Jiayu’s 51.86.

Top 5 Peformances, Men’s 100 Back:

Murphy recorded a 52.51 split, which had the U.S. in second 0.58 seconds behind Italy. He was a bit off his time of 51.97 from when he finished second in the 100 back.

Country Swimmer Time Italy Thomas Ceccon 51.93 United States Ryan Murphy 52.51 France Yohann Ndoye-Brouard 53.08 Great Britain Luke Greenbank 53.81 Germany Ole Braunschweig 53.94 Australia Isaac Cooper 54.29 Austria Bernhard Reitshammer 54.38 China Wang Shun 55.19

Breaststroke

Just like the backstroke, the breaststroke was also a two-country battle between Italy and the United States. 100 breast world champion Nicolo Martinenghi got his hand to the wall first with a 57.47 split, the ninth fastest 100 breast relay split of all time behind eight of Adam Peaty’s times. Nic Fink also had a strong leg, matching his 57.86 from the mixed medley relay.

Top 9 100 Breast Relay Splits Of All-Time:

Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.53 (2021) Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.59 (2016) Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.78 (2021) Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.91 (2017) Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 57.08 (2021) Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 57.12 (2017) Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 57.20 (2019) Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 57.27 (2018) Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 57.47 (2022)

Stepping up in the absence of Peaty, James Wilby was just 0.11 seconds faster than his individual time, putting down a 58.82 to push the Brits from fourth to third. Zac Stubblety-Cook was a bit off for the Aussies, going 59.88 compared to his mixed medley relay split of 58.92.

Country Swimmer Time Italy Nicolo Martinenghi 57.47 United States Nic Fink 57.86 Great Britain James Wilby 58.82 Germany Lucas Matzerath 59.32 China Qin Haiyang 59.44 Austria Simon Bucher 59.73 Australia Zac Stubblety-Cook 59.88 France Antoine Viquerat 1:00.34

Butterfly

Even without Caeleb Dressel, the butterfly leg was supposed to be where the U.S. had the biggest advantage over Italy. Michael Andrew still had a very strong fly leg for the U.S. splitting 50.06—the fastest out of any swimmer by 0.47 seconds. However, Italy’s Federico Burdisso had stayed with him the entire time, clocking a 50.63 split. This was a huge moment for Burdisso, considering that he wasn’t even on the original Italian worlds team roster individually. He made a big improvement from the 51.07 that he swam on Italy’s Tokyo medley relay, and that time drop could have potentially decided the entire race. The way that Burdisso held onto Andrew was almost reminiscent to how Chelsea Hodges stepped up for Australia on the women’s medley relay last year at the Olympics, staying close to Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby to help her team get gold.

Matt Temple had a strong 50.75 split to push the Aussies from seventh to fifth. For Great Britain, James Guy went 51.32, slightly off the 50-point splits that he usually produces on relays. That being said, he did swim three rounds of the 200 fly this meet compared to other meets where he was primarily a relay swimmer, which could have contributed to fatigue headed into the final day of the meet.

Country Swimmer Time United States Michael Andrew 50.06 Italy Federica Burdisso 50.63 Australia Matt Temple 50.75 Germany Eric Friese 51.03 Austria Simon Bucher 51.04 Great Britain James Guy 51.32 China Wang Changhao 51.38 France Leon Marchand 51.50

Freestyle

Kyle Chalmers once again dropped a 46-point split, going 46.89 to boost the Aussies from fifth to fourth. This comes after splitting 46.60 on the men’s 4×100 free relay and 46.98 on the mixed 4×100 free relay, and definitely earns him the award for the most clutch relay performer of this meet.

Ryan Held split a very fast 47.36 for the United States, but it was not enough to over take Alessandro Miressi, who went 47.48 to help the Italians secure gold. Maxime Grousset, Tom Dean, and Heiko Gigler all had strong 47-point splits of 47.45, 47.45, and 47.65 respectively.