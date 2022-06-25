Men’s Medley Prelims Lineups: Fink Likely To Be Used In Two Sessions For U.S.

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The lineups for the preliminary heats of the men’s 4×100 medley relay, one of the last events of the World Championships, have been released.

The United States, in the absence of Caeleb Dressel, has gone with Armstrong-Fink-Julian-Curry. The decision to put Hunter Armstrong on the prelims relay means that Ryan Murphy, who beat Armstrong by 0.01 of a second in the 100 back, probably got the nod to swim backstroke in finals. This will give Armstrong a chance to focus on the 50 back finals later in the evening session. Similarly, the fact that Brooks Curry is on the prelims lineup for freestyle indicated that Ryan Held could potentially be swimming free in finals.

Trenton Julian, the third place finisher in the 100 fly at U.S. trials, will be swimming butterfly. Meanwhile, Nic Fink is swimming the breaststroke prelims leg despite being America’s top 100 breaststroker, which suggests that he will be on both the prelims and finals squad and Michael Andrew will be swimming butterfly in finals.

Italy, the United States’ biggest challengers, have gone with a near full-strength lineup. The only replacement that they could make would be swapping Lorenzo Zazzeri with Alessandro Miressi in the finals on freestyle, as Miressi was the team’s top-finishing 100 freestyler individually.

Great Britain will also be going with their near-fastest possible lineup, with the exception of using Jacob Peters on fly over James Guy. Another swap they could potentially make would be to put Tom Dean on anchor over Lewis Burras in finals.

Full Lineups:

Heat 1:

3. South Korea (Lee, Moon, Choo, Hwang)

4. Spain (Gonzalez, Coll Marti, Lozano Mateos, de Celis Montalban)

5. Hong Kong (Lau, Chillingworth, Lim, Ho)

Heat 2:

0. Israel

Vietnam (Tran, Pham, Ho, Hoang) Greece (Marrygiannis, Meretsolias, Stamou, Markos) China (Xu, Qin, Wang, Pan) Great Britain (Greenbank, Wilby, Peters, Burras) Australia (Larkin, Stubblety-Cook, Temple, Cartwright) France (Ndoye-Brouard, Viquerat, Marchand, Grousset) Austria (Reitshammer, Bayer, Bucher, Gigler) Brazil (Dias Masse Basseto, Gomes Junior, Gonche, Franco Borges) Chinese Taipei (Chaung, Cai, Wang K., Wang H.)

Heat 3:

0. Thailand (Kanteemool, Kaewsriyong, Wongcharoen, Thammananthachote)