Meghan Small Clocks New Best Times in 100 Fly and 200 Breast in Practice

Meghan Small, who graduated from the University of Tennessee in the spring, capped off her practice yesterday with a swim of 2:08.24 in the 200 breast. This came after her racing to a new best time of 51.67 in the 100 fly just minutes before.

Small, who competed in, or in the case of 2020 was entered in, a different NCAA Championships lineup in each of her four years at Tennessee, was entered to swim the 200 breast last spring. During her senior season, her best time in the event was a 2:12.89, swum at the dual between Louisville and Tennessee in October of 2019.

Her time from yesterday would seeded her 21st in the event at the 2020 NCAA Championships, a large jump from the 49th place that she was originally seeded. She was ranked 93rd in the event nationally last season, making her choice to compete in that race at NCAAs instead of the 200 back, on the same day, somewhat of a shock. As a junior in 2019 she finished 9th at the NCAA Championships in the 200 back.

Small’s swim in the 100 fly was not only her first time dipping below 52.0 in the event, but also her first best time since November of 2018, albeit in an unofficial practice swims. One of the few events she never contested at the NCAA Championships, Small’s 51.67 would have tied her as the 17th seed in the event at the 2020 iteration of the meet.

The 2020 NCAA Championship meet was ultimately canceled.

In September it was announced that Small would be joining the Cali Condors of the ISL, along with fellow Tennessee graduate Erika Brown, for the league’s second season. Because of Small’s versatility she will have the potential to benefit the Condors in multiple events as needed throughout the season. The ISL season will start next Friday, October 16th, with Small’s Cali Condors facing off against Energy Standard, the LA Current, and the NY Breakers.

While those 2 swims in practice won’t wind up in any official databases, it does validate her value for the Condors this season.