McKeown, Simpson, McEvoy Head Up Queensland Prep Meet Entries

2022 QUEENSLAND LC PREPARATION MEET #1

Saturday, October 8th – Sunday, October 9th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Draft Entries

The 2022 Queensland Preparation Meet is set for this weekend, with action kicking off at the Brisbane Aquatic Center Saturday, October 8th. The two-day affair is designed to provide qualification opportunities for swimmers leading up to the Queensland Championships which are slated for mid-December.

Although some high-profile names to the tune of Kyle Chalmers, Cate Campbell and Emma McKeon are missing from the draft entries, there is still plenty of talent to make this competition a must-watch.

Multi-Olympic medalist Kaylee McKeown leads the Griffith University Swim Club contingent, with the 21-year-old taking on a hefty schedule of 6 individual events.

McKeown is entered in the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke races, in addition to the 100m back, 100m and 200m freestyle events.

We’re used to seeing the world record holder dominate in her specialty backstroke, but the breaststroke is a discipline McKeown races rather infrequently.

According to the Swimming Australia database, McKeown owns personal bests of 31.91, 1:07.85 and 2:27.21 in the 50m/100m/200m breaststroke events, respectively, with the times all having been performed last year.

Her Griffith teammates Josh Edwards-Smith, Bowen Gough, Lani Pallister, Cody Simpson and Brendon Smith are also set to race this weekend.

20-year-old Pallister, the 1500m freestyle bronze medalist at this year’s World Championships, is coming off of a successful Lifesaving World Championships. She earned 9 medals at the biannual event which concluded October 3rd.

For pop singer Simpson, the 25-year-old is entered in the 50m and 100m fly, as well as the sprint freestyle events. He is also scheduled to race the 200m IM, a race in which he has no times listed in the Swimming Australia database. The minimum time qualification for the 2022 Queensland Championships is 2:08.34, so we’ll see if he’s able to produce that should he maintain his entry this weekend.

Also expected to race at this prep meet is two-time Olympian Cameron McEvoy.

Now representing Somerville House Aquatics, 28-year-old McEvoy has limited his entries to his bread-and-butter 50m and 100m freestyle events.

McEvoy doesn’t appear to have raced since competing at the 2020 Olympic Games last year. There in Tokyo, McEvoy earned bronze as a prelims swimmer on the men’s 4x100m free relay. Individually, he placed 29th in the 50m free with a prelims effort of 22.31 while he ended up 24th in the 100m with a result of 48.72.

The freestyle ace announced his ‘comeback’ via Instagram two months ago, saying, ‘The sabbatical year is over and it has given me a lot to look forward to. So much exploration in so many different avenues. Now it’s time to see how much of everything transfers over long term (very long term) in moving the new vessel through the water.’

We’ve reached out to Coach Tim Lane at Somerville to find out more about McEvoy’s training and future palns.