McEvoy’s 100 Freestyle w/ 21.8 Opener Hints At Return To Former Self

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 1 of the 2018 Australian Short Course Championships Cameron McEvoy raced to his fastest SCM 100 freestyle race since 2016, taking gold and beating Olympic champion and good friend Kyle Chalmers in the process.

Roaring out to the lead in the only sub-22 second opening 50 of the field (21.82), McEvoy brought it home in 24.04, leaving just enough of a gap to keep Chalmers at bay. McEvoy touched in 46.32 for gold, while Chalmers settled for silver in 46.52, as both represented the only swimmers under the 47-second mark in the race.

Below, McEvoy talks about his new training environment under Coach Chris Nesbit at TSS Aquatics, while also pointing to the fact he’s been racing #KingKyle since the Marion swimmer was just 15 years old.

One can hear McEvoy radiating excitement in his voice, hinting that the fastest 100m freestyler ever in a textile suit may be returning back to his 2015/early 2016 form.