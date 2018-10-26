Former Queensland Swim Coach Charged With Rape

A former swimming and triathlon coach in Brisbane has been charged with multiple charges, including rape, for incidents that allegedly occurred between 1991 and 2005.

Australian media don’t name the coach, but say he is a 55-year-old from Sandgate. The Brisbane Times reports that the man had previously worked in several local areas as both a swimming and triathlon coach. The former coach has been charged with 12 counts of indecent dealing with a child under the age of 16 and three counts of procuring a child to commit an indecent act, along with the rape charge.

Australia’s 9 News reports that the incidents “relate to four child victims.”

The former coach was granted bail this week in a court hearing. His lawyer told the court that he “strenuously denied” the allegations, per The Brisbane Times. The case has been adjourned until November 20.