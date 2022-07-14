Max Litchfield Out Of Commonwealth Games Due To Personal Issues

Just when it appeared we would be seeing two-time Olympic finalist Max Litchfield finally back in the water at an elite international meet, the British IM ace has revealed he’s been sidelined.

27-year-old Litchfield missed this year’s World Championships in Budapest but had his sights set on the Commonwealth Games set for Birmingham at the end of this month. Today on Instagram, the one-time Loughborough man stated that he will no longer be competing at the home-based Games.

“Devastated doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface 💔 This past year I have been struggling with some personal issues that have impacted me in and out the water.

“Throughout the year I have been pushing relentlessly in pursuit of the Commonwealth Games but unfortunately these issues have impacted me more than I could ever have expected.

“It is therefore with great sadness that I have to announce I won’t be competing at this Summer’s Commonwealth Games due to circumstances out of my control. This one really cuts deep after already missing the World Championships in Budapest but I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has stood by me so far.”

In March of this year, we reported how Olympic finalist Max Litchfield of Great Britain had joined South African Chad Le Clos in his native nation for training.

Litchfield followed this move up with a statement in April conveying, “Unfortunately I am not currently available for selection for the World Championships due to an ongoing personal issue in my life. I am sad not to have the chance to swim but best of luck to the whole team heading out to Budapest.”

We are still awaiting details on the situation related to these competition withdrawals.

Looking in the past, Litchfield missed the 2018 Commonwealth Games due to a shoulder injury, which meant this year was his chance to improve upon his 12th place finish from the 2014 edition of the meet.

Before he announced he would no longer be competing in Birmingham, Litchfield told Yahoo!, “I’m buzzing for the summer to be honest. I’ve not done a Commies since my first senior meet in 2014 – it doesn’t feel like it’s been eight years. I’m so excited to be part of Team England again and just looking forward to getting there and racing again.

“To finally say I can have a home Games is fantastic and hopefully I can put on a show for everyone and so can the rest of the team because we’ve got a pretty awesome team this year. It’s going to be special for sure.” (Yahoo!)