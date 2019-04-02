Matt Fallon Swims 2nd-Fastest 15-16 200 BR at Y Nats Prelims

2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships

Matt Fallon of Somerset Valley put up the 2nd-fastest 200 breast in 15-16 age group history during day 2 prelims of the 2019 YMCA SC National Championships.

Fallon swam a top prelims time of 1:54.86, dropping nearly 2 seconds off his personal best of 1:56.06. The 16-year-old now moves up from 11th to 2nd all-time in the 15-16 age group rankings, passing Andrew Seliskar by one one-hundredth.

Top Five U.S Performers- Boys 15-16 200 Breast

Reece Whitley, 2016- 1:52.37 Matt Fallon, 2019- 1:54.86 Andrew Seliskar, 2013- 1:54.87 Joshua Matheny, 2019- 1:55.03 Ethan Dang, 2018- 1:55.26

Fallon leads the 200 breast tonight by nearly 10 seconds. In order to achieve Whitley’s NAG, Fallon would have to split sub-29 during his 2nd and 4th 50s. May sound impossible, but the drive to become top 15-16 200 breaststroker may propel him to break the NAG.

More Day 2 Prelims Highlights

In the women’s 100 fly, top seed Olivia Taylor (Orlando) will be looking to de-throne defending champ Megan Glass of Blue Ash. Taylor’s prelims time of 53.65 is only 0.30s off of Glass’ seed time of 53.31. Glass is tied in second with Annika McEnroe (Spartanburg) in a 54.06.

McEnroe also comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 breast with a 2:12.43. She will also look to topple defending champ Charity Pittard (Boise). Pittard finished in second with a prelims swim of 2:13.02, however, Pittard’s seed is a 2:12.08.

On a different note, Upper Main Line’s Brendan Burns is on track to set a new YMCA meet record in the 100 fly. Although seeded second in prelims with a 48.76, his seed time of 46.32 is already under his 2018 meet record of 46.61. Burns is currently ranked 21st in the 17-18 age group for the event and has a shot at moving up in the ranks. Taking the top spot in prelims was State College’s Matthew Brownstead (48.39).

Other Top Prelims Seeds: