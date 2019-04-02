Hosszu Takes A Triple In Helsinki

2019 Helsinki Swim Meet

Day 2 Highlights

Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom belted out a trio of impressive performances last night across, which you can read about in our day 1 recap. Tonight it was the Katinka Hosszu show, as the Hungarian collected a trio of wins for herself.

First Hosszu took the women’s 400m IM in 4:48.40, then the 100m back in a mark of 1:00.74. Mimosa Jallow was close to the Iron Lady in the latter event, touching just .21 behind in 1:00.95.

Hosszu’s final victim was the 200m fly where she notched a mark of 2:13.93 for the win. As we reported in the Hungarian roster post for Gwangju, Hosszu will not be racing the 200m fly at this summer’s World Championships, as she finished 3rd at Nationals in the event.

Additional winners on the day included Felix Ziemann who took both the 200m IM gold and 200m back gold in marks of 2:01.95 and 2:02.45, respectively. Visiting Australian swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes earned silver in the 2IM race in 2:02.00.

TFH also earned hardware in the form of bronze in the men’s 200m free, clocking 1:51.59. Louis Croenen was the winner in that race registering 1:49.52.

Sweden’s Michele Coleman cleaned up the women’s 100m free in the only sub-56 outing of the field, notching 54.89 to top the podium in the Sjostrom-less field.

Riku Poytakivi took control of the men’s 100m fly in 53.71, while Guxtav Hokfelt fended off the field to take the top spot in the men’s 50m back in 25.79.

Speedster Ari-Pekka Liukkonen wrangled up a mark of 22.29 to take the 50m free while Jessica Eriksson notched 2:30.19 for the 2breast victory.

Henrik Chrstiansen was tonight’s 800m free winner in 7:53.52, while Kimberly Buys of Belgium secured gold in the women’s 50m fly in 26.64.