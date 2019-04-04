Masse Not Letting High Expectations Affect Performance

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Kylie Masse set up a lot of expectation for her 100 back final on day one of the Canadian Swimming Trials after going such a fast time in the prelims.

Masse recorded a time of 58.19 in the morning heats, which stood up as the sixth fastest performance in history. That created a lot of buzz that she could take down the world record, held by Kathleen Baker at 58.00, in the final.

The 23-year-old ended up winning in a time of 58.16, the fourth fastest swim in history and the second fastest performance of her career trailing only the 58.10 she went at the 2017 World Championships where she won the gold medal and broke the world record that had stood since 2009.

Post-race she spoke about whether she feels the expectations of going a world record every time out.

“I think a little bit, yeah. Just the talk about it and the buzz about it. But I think that’s what kind of separates great athletes,” she said in the mixed zone after securing her spot on the World Championship team. “That comes with success.”

Instead of letting it affect her performance, she’s simply focused on what she can control.

“I’m definitely learning how to deal with that and how to just stay in my own head and not let other people’s thoughts and expectations or things like that get in my head. And to really just enjoy what I’m doing and enjoy racing, cause I love racing,” she said. “Just doing what I need to do.”

The Windsor, Ontario native was one of six athletes to secure a spot on the Canadian World Championship team on day one of competition. Taylor Ruck was less than four-tenths back of Masse to place 2nd in the 100 back in a time of 58.55, also qualifying her for the team.

Over the course of the rest of the meet she is scheduled to swim the 200 back and 100 fly on day three (Friday), and the 50 free on day five (Sunday).