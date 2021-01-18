Massachusetts HS DII Champion Ava Yablonski Verbals to Minnesota (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ava Yablonski of the Metrowest YMCA Stingrays has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota for fall 2022. She’s currently a junior at Dover-Sherborn High School in Massachusetts.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota! Their amazing coaching staff and team made me feel so welcomed! I’m beyond thrilled to continue my athletic and academic career while being part of the gopher community! I want to thank my friends, family, and coaches who have pushed and supported me along the way! GO GOPHERS!!!💛💛

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 back – 25.53

100 back – 54.44

200 back – 2:01.95

50 free – 23.54

100 free – 52.20

200 free – 1:54.44

100 fly – 56.18

Primarily a backstroker, Yablonski won the 50 free (23.54) and 100 back (54.44) titles at the 2020 Massachusetts HS Division II Championships in February. She also helped Dover-Sherborn to top-six finishes in the 200 medley relay and 200 free rela.

Minnesota’s backstroke group just graduated Tevynn Waddell (51.7/1:52.4) after last season, but Emily Cook leads the program this season as a senior (52.0/1:56.2).

Currently, Yablonski is at Big Ten Champs scoring speed in the 100 back; it took a 54.7 to make the C-final and a 54.2 to get into the B-final at the 2020 Big Ten Champs.

Yablonski joins Ella Smith and Faith Johnson in Minnesota’s class of 2026.

