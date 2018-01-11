Mallory Comerford Pulls Out of 2018 PSS – Austin (Day 1 Scratches)

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

NCAA Champion, 5-time Worlds gold medalist, and former 100 meter free American Record holder Mallory Comerford has scratched out of the 1st day of the 2018 Pro Swim Series stop in Austin. She was the 4th scheduled seed on the pre-meet psych sheets in both the 100 fly and 200 free, but her name was absent from both races when heat sheets were posted on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the University of Louisville confirmed that she did not wind up making the trip to Austin for the meet, and as such will not race at all. That will be a blow for Team Lezak in the SwimSquads battle, where she was likely to be the team’s mixed medley anchor on Thursday evening.

She’s one of a handful of high seeds to scratch before the start of the first major long course session of swimming globally of the new year. Also dropping out of the 100 fly was Texas A&M/France swimmer Beryl Gastaldello.

The prelims timeline has the session wrapping up by 1:00 PM Central (local) time, though the A-Flights will be done around noon. Only the 100 butterflies and 200 frees had enough entries to kick the slower heats into an afternoon B-Flight.