Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis Tie for Winter Nats High Point

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S HIGH POINT:

Mallory Comerford and Olympian Melanie Margalis tied for 1st in the women’s high point rankings. They both swam 5 races, and only swam against each other in 1, the 200 free. Comerford won the 100 and 200 free, came in 2nd in the 500 free and 100 fly, and 3rd in the 50 free, helping Louisville to a huge win in the women’s college team scores. Margalis, on the other hand, won the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 breast, came in 3rd in the 200 free, and 5th in the 200 back. Comerford also broke the meet and pool records in the 100 and 200 free with her times of 46.70 and 1:41.17, while Margalis broke the meet and pool records in the 200 IM with her 1:52.63.

Fellow Olympian Kelsi Worrell came in 3rd, largely fueled by her huge wins in the 100 and 200 fly. 17-year-old club swimmers Isabel Ivey and Emma Muzzy rounded out the top 5.

MEN’S HIGH POINT:44

Michael Andrew topped the men’s individual scores without winning an event, but swam in 5 A finals, more than any other swimmer on the men’s side. Andrew came in 2nd in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 breast and 100 fly, 5th in the 100 free, and 6th in the 200 breast. Josh Prenot came in 2nd, while his teammate Ryan Murphy tied for 3rd with Zane Grothe, who only swam 3 events, but won the 500 and 1650 in American Record fashion, and got 2nd in the 200 free. Nicolas Albiero was the only collegiate swimmer to make the top 5 high point on the men’s side.