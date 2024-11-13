Make a Splash with SwimTopia’s New Diving Support Features!

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

Calling all diving teams! SwimTopia is proud to present the company’s latest feature release: diving support. With this new offering, effortlessly manage dive events in the same interface as your swim events, track scores, and keep your divers’ records up to date. Whether you’re seeding, scoring, or updating results in Meet Maestro, SwimTopia has you covered. Learn more about SwimTopia’s diving support below!

With the newest diving feature release, users can:

Easily add dive events to a meet

Enter athletes individually or in bulk with SwimTopia’s meet entry matrix

Display dive entries and scores in: Meet results Athlete swim history Record books Applicable reports



In the Meet Maestro interface, users can:

Seed athletes from lowest to highest score

Edit, add, or scratch athlete dive entries

Include dive entries in Pre and Post Meet Reports

Print diving score sheets

DQ divers with a simple checkbox

Display notifications on the results entry screen when records are broken

Transfer final dive scores back to your SwimTopia site with ease

In SwimTopia’s Mobile App, users can:

See dive scores in real-time during the meet with a Pro subscription

See dive results once they are transferred to SwimTopia with a Free subscription

Interested in learning more about SwimTopia diving support? SwimTopia invites you to watch this how-to video and check out Help Center documentation to get all the details.

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its ease-of-use and comprehensive features, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team stores, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, edit entries, and seamlessly run meets. With SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or sign up for a live demo webinar here!