Lucy Bell Breaks Missy Franklins Colorado High School 200 IM Record

2022 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships

February 15 – February 17, 2022

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center

Thorton, Colorado

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results

Fossil Ridge’s Lucy Bell broke a historic record by one of the biggest names in Colorado swimming history, and Cherry Creek repeated as team champions this week at the Colorado 5A High School State Championship meet.

Cherry Creek now has 28 team titles in the 48 seasons of Colordao Girls High School Swimming & Diving, winning by 105 points over the Fairview Knights.

While her team finished 5th in the team race, Fossil Ridge swimmer Lucy Bell had a big swim when she won the 200 IM and took out Missy Franklin‘s Colorado 5A high school state record. Franklin’s record stood at a 1:56.85 from back in 2013 (a year after she won 4 gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics).

Bell swam under Franklin’s record with a 1:56.41, which was more than 6 seconds faster than the second-place time of 2:02.81 from Charlotte Wilson. Wilson also picked up a silver medal in the 100 backstroke at the meet, finishing just 0.06 seconds after Cherry Creek teammate Alexis Greenhawt.

Bell also won the 100 freestyle at the meet, delivering a time of 49.09 to defeat silver medalist Lawson Ficken who swam a 50.16.

For her efforts, Bell was named the 5A Swimmer of the Year.

Bell is in her senior year of high school this year and will join the Stanford Cardinals women’s team next season.

In the 50 freestyle Morgan Lukinac of Fairview High School narrowly out-swam Ficken with a 22.74 to Ficken’s 22.89. Indigo Armon of Legacy High School got under the podium with her swim of 23.36.

Renne Gillilan asserted herself in the 100 butterfly final with a 53.24 for Fossil Ridge, which was the quickest time in the field by nearly a second as Edith Simececk followed up in 54.21. In the 100 breaststroke, it was Regis Jesuit’s Emma Weber who got to the wall first in a 1:01.65.

To bookend the finals session, teams competed in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, which Cherry Creek and Fossil Ridge won, respectively.

In the 200 medley, Charlotte Wilson started off for Cherry Creek with a 25.18 backstroke split, followed by a 28.80 breaststroke leg from Katie Cohen. Alexis Greenhawt was next in a 24.20 on butterfly and Lawson Ficken anchored with a 22.17. That gave Cherry Creek a time of 1:40.35 to get in just ahead of Fairview’s 1:41.02.

In the final event, Fossil Ridge had Renne Gillian dip under 51 seconds with a 50.99 as the first leg of their victorious 400 freestyle relay. Sydnee O’Neil and Kenadie Glasgow were next in a 51.89 and 51.75, respectively, before 100 free champ Lucy Bell closed in a 48.23.

Legacy High School coach Leigh Dodd was voted as the 5A Coach of the Year after leading her team to a 4th place finish.

Final Team Scores – Top 10