Photo Finish: Houston Holds Off SMU by 0.5 Points to Win 6th AAC Title in a Row

2022 American Athletic Conference Swimming And Diving Championships

February 16-19, 2022

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Men’s Teams Scores

1. SMU – 1,298

2. Cincinnati – 1,113

Women’s Teams Scores

1. Houston – 866.5

2. SMU – 866

3. Tulane – 641

4. Cincinnati – 571

5. East Carolina – 236.5

Most Outstanding Swimmers

Michael Balcerak, Cincinnati; Caleb Rhodenbaugh, SMU (Men)

Lilly Byrne, Tulane (Women)

Most Outstanding Divers

Peter Smithson, SMU (Men)

Nicole Stambo, SMU (Women)

Swimming and Diving Freshmen Of The Year

Cotton Fields, SMU (Men’s Swimming)

Mary Catherine Jurica, Houston (Women’s Swimming)

Swimming Coaches of the Year

Greg Rhodenbaugh, SMU (Men’s Swimming)

Tanica Jamison, Houston (Women’s Swimming)

Diving Coaches of the Year

Darian Schmidt, SMU (Men’s Diving)

Bob Gunter, Houston (Women’s Diving)

In the tightest finish in conference history, Houston held off SMU by the slimmest margin possible, 0.5 points, to win the women’s AAC title. The win marks Houston’s 6th AAC title in a row, and first-year head coach Tanica Jamison’s first conference title as a head coach.

The meet came down to the 400 free relay, which SMU won and Houston finished 2nd. Had Houston finished lower than 2nd, or gotten disqualified, SMU would have won the meet. Mustangs 5th year Gabi Grobler was critical to SMU’s winning effort on the relay, as she split a 48.84 on the 2nd leg to give her team a half-second lead at the halfway point. Indra Vandenbussche led the team off in 50.39, and was followed by Grobler, then Janelle Gursoy (49.90), and Johanna Gudmundsdottir (49.18) for a 3:18.31.

Gabi Grobler also won an individual title on Saturday, winning the women’s 200 breast in 2:11.25. Grobler was slightly faster in prelims, where she clocked a 2:11.03. Johanna Gudmundsdottir also won an individual event before helping the relay to victory. Gudmundsdottir swam a 49.44 to win the 100 free, beating out runner-up Emma Wright (49.82), a freshman from Houston. The title also marked SMU’s first AAC title in the event.

Houston picked up an event win on Saturday, with Cougar sophomore Abby Jackson coming back on SMU’s Olivia Grossklaus in the women’s 200 fly. Grossklaus had build up a lead on the front half of the race, splitting 55.90 on the first 100, while Jackson split 56.90, exactly a second behind. Jackson was then able to hold her pace better than Grossklaus, splitting 1:01.30 (30.54/30.76), while Grossklaus was 1:03.46 coming home. Jackson finished in 1:58.20, and Grossklaus was right behind – 1:58.56.

Peter Smithson of SMU won men’s platform diving with a score of 419.50, winning the event by almost 100 points, and breaking the meet record in the process.

Tulane posted a 1-2 punch in the women’s 200 back, where Danielle Titus swam a 1:57.10 to touch the wall first. Teammate Gianna Spremullo finished 2nd with a 1:57.14, out-splitting Titus by a second on the final 50, and nearly overtaking the lead.

SMU 5th year Caleb Rhodenbaugh took the men’s 200 breast in 1:53.13, breaking the AAC meet record in the process. Additionally, Rhodenbaugh’s time currently ranks him 18th in the NCAA this season, giving him a good shot of earning an invitation to the NCAA Championships next months.

SMU was shockingly dominant in the men’s 100 free, taking the top 5 spots. Tyler Mansheim got his hand on the wall first, touching in 43.69, right ahead of teammate Justin Baker (43.81). Cole Bruns touched in 43.83 for 3rd, while Lance Butler swam a 44.09 for 4th, and Charlie Kaye touched 5th with a 44.17.

Unsurprisingly, SMU went on to win the men’s 400 free relay in 2:53.46. Colin Feehery (43.96), Bruns (43.06), Baker (43.68), and Mansheim (42.76) combined to get the job done, falling just short of the pool record.

Cincinnati 5th year Blake Hanna defended his title in the men’s 200 back, swimming a 1:42.66. Cincy teammate Hunter Gubeno came in 2nd, clocking a 1:43.17.

Other Saturday Event Winners