Navy Wins Men’s and Women’s Patriot League Titles, Continuing 2020 Streak

2022 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 16-19, 2022

Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, MD

SCY (25 yards)

Team Scores

Men

U.S. Naval Academy – 874 U.S. Military Academy – 740.5 Bucknell University – 559.5 Loyola University – 497.5 Boston University – 242.5 Lehigh – 201 Lafayette University – 194 American University – 144 College of the Holy Cross – 118 Colgate – 80

Women

U.S. Naval Academy – 973.5 Bucknell University – 577.5 U.S. Military Academy – 570 Boston University – 471 Lehigh – 258 Loyola University – 207 American University – 195 Colgate – 154 College of the Holy Cross – 146 Lafayette – 71

The Navy men and women won the Patriot League Championships on Saturday. Both teams also won the 2020 Patriot League Championships (the 2021 championships were canceled due to COVID-19).

Along with the overall title, Navy won a slew of individual awards. John Morrison and Rich MacDonald won the Women’s Swim Coach of the Year and Women’s Dive Coach of the Year, respectively. Sydney Harrington won Female Swimmer of the Meet and Ethan Tack won Male Swimmer of the Meet, while Haley Harris won Female Rookie of the Meet and Everet Andrew won Male Rookie of the Meet. Hannah Montau won Female Diver of the Meet.

The other awards were spread between Army and Bucknell. Army coach Chris Waters won Men’s Diving Coach of the Year and senior Daniel Alaimo won Male Diver of the Meet. Bucknell’s Dan Schinnerer won Men’s Swim Coach of the Year.

Lehigh’s Ann Foley broke the League record in the 100 free with her time of 49.05 in the final conference championship of her career. Foley is the 23rd all-time individual Lehigh champion in a conference championship. Foley’s time is also a meet record and a school record.

Army’s Owen Harlow broke the meet record in the 100 free. He won the race in 43.59, narrowly out-touching Loyola’s Caleb Kelly, who came in 2nd in 43.63.

In the final diving portion of the meet, Navy’s Montau broke her own 3-meter League and meet records with her score of 364.05 points. Her previous League record and meet records were from earlier in the afternoon, when she scored 341.70 points. Her evening score also bested the pool record, previously set by Virginia’s Kylie Towlbin (357.10).

In the mile, Bucknell’s Maddie Hartigan won with a time of 16:37.48. On the men’s side, Army’s Ian Tansill won in 14:57.60.

Navy’s first win of the night came in the 200 back, when Gabi Baldwin won the event in 1:57.41. She was behind 2nd-place Lily Mead until the last 50, when she edged out Mead’s 1:58.07.

Loyola’s Henry Mueller won the men’s 200 back in 1:45.74, edging out Army’s Sam Wesley, who came in 2nd in 1:45.81. Navy’s Nathan Roodzant rounded out the podium with his 1:46.84.

Navy took the top two spots in the 200 breast thanks to Libby Miller (2:13.01) and Riley Gavigan (2:13.38), though Bucknell’s Abby Doss wasn’t far behind at 2:13.56. This was also the first time that five Navy swimmers were in the A final in this event.

The Army Evans took the helm in the 200 breast with .01 between them. Evan Yoo coming in first (1:55.27) and Evan Zhang coming in second (1:55.28). Zhang was able to make up a couple tenths in the last 100, but ultimately wasn’t able to take the lead from Yoo.

Harrington won the women’s 200 fly, just narrowly missing the meet record. Harrington won the event in 1:55.27, and the meet record is 1:55.24. She currently holds the League record int he event. Harrington won the event, however, by almost four seconds, with teammate Caroline Irwin coming in 2nd in 1:59.02.

Navy also won the men’s 200 fly, as Tack took home gold in 1:43.89, dropping almost a second from his No. 1 seed time. Teammate Pat Colwell came in 2nd in 1:45.15, also a drop from the prelims seed time.

Navy rounded out the meet with dual wins in the 400 free relay. The all-senior team of Harrington, Brooke West, Sarah Sorensen, and Martina Thomas won the women’s relay in 3:19.48. The team of Jonah Harm, Garrett McGovern, Callen Aulizia, and Caleb Mauldin won the men’s relay in 2:54.71.

Bucknell (3:22.02) and Boston University (3:22.72) took the 2nd and 3rd spots in the women’s relays, and Loyola (3:56.06) and Army (2:56.11) took the 2nd and 3rd spots in the men’s relays.