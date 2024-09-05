Louisville Returns NCAA Qualifiers Dalton Lowe And Denis Petrashov For 5th Years

NCAA qualifiers Dalton Lowe and Denis Petrashov will return to Louisville to use their COVID-19 fifth years of eligibility. Both swam with the team as undergraduates.

Petrashov’s return is key for the team as he was the team’s highest scorer at the 2024 NCAA Championships with 16 points. He was one of only three swimmers to score individually as they finished 15th overall with 84 points.

All 16 of Petrashov’s points came from a 3rd place finish in the 100 breaststroke. Petrashov was also 3rd in the 100 breast at 2023 NCAAs. He just missed scoring in the 200 breast after a 17th place finish in prelims. His season best in the 200 breast notably would have had A-final potential.

Petrashov also is key at the relay level, swimming on both medley relays at 2024 NCAAs. He helped the 400 medley to 11th while the 200 medley relay was DQed.

Lowe has qualified for NCAAs in all four of his seasons with the Cardinals. This past season he finished 26th in the 100 fly, 27th in the 50 free, and 32nd in the 100 back. In addition to an individual spot, Lowe also swam on three relays, helping the team score in the 200 free, 400 free, and 400 medley relay.

The team sent a total of nine swimmers to 2024 NCAAs and three scored individually. Ilia Sibirtev scored 11 individual points but has used his eligibility so the team will be in search of more individual points to stay in the top 15. The team welcomes the #12 ranked recruit Gregg Enoch and #14 ranked recruit Jake Eccleston to the team this fall.