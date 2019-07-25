Lithuanian Federation Protested Rapsys DQ, Says No Specific Rule Was Cited

The Lithuanian Federation says it protested the disqualification of would-be world champ Danas Rapsys, and is critical of the appeal process, saying no specific rule violation was referenced.

Rapsys was disqualified after finishing first in the men’s 200 free earlier this week. Lithuanian swimming federation president Emilis Vaitkaitis says the federation lodged an official protest with FINA after the disqualification was announced. Vaitkaitis says FINA rejected the appeal but has still not cited the exact rule that Rapsys violated.

A letter from the Lithuanian federation says that before the protest was submitted, referee Carol Zaleski told the federation that a protest was a waste of money. The Lithuanian federation writes that Zaleski’s response “presupposes prejudice that protest will not be dealt in proper way with negative preconception in advance.”

The federation did decide to move forward with the protest, citing crowd noise as a mitigating factor, and including a 500 Euro deposit, shown below. The protest was lodged on Tuesday night, after the session with the final of the men’s 200 free:

But the federation says that 15 minutes later, the officials delivered a hand-written response standing by their DQ, but not written on any official FINA form, but rather a blank sheet of paper (shown below). The federation asked the officials to fill out the proper form, at which point the federation says Zaleski angrily said that “there is no time for rewriting,” and merely signed a blank FINA form. The federation claims this constitutes “falsification of documents.”

The federation also says no specific swimming rule is cited, “which makes us think that not any exact rule was broken.” The officials said that there was no crowd noise present, but the federation says it has video of the race that shows “excessive noise from the crowd.” We’ve asked the federation to see that video, but have not yet received a response.

The Lithuanian federation then appealed the decision to FINA. It says the appeal process took place on Wednesday at 9:30. Vaitkaitis, Rapsys and Rapsys’ coach participated, stating their concerns. They were then asked to leave the room, and after 40 minutes, the FINA president returned to inform them that the referees’ decision had been upheld by an anonymous vote.

Vaitkaitis says the federation still has not been given a specific rule violated by Rapsys. We’ve reached out to FINA for comment about the Lithuanian federation’s complaints, but have not yet received a response.