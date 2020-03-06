Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lily King Will Not Miss NCAA’s (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

  1. Lilly King, ISC, 1:05.74
  2. Molly Hannis, TNAQ, 1:06.43
  3. Annie Lazor, MVN, 1:06.54

Lilly King, who has become essentially immune to losing in this event, did what she does best by decisively winning the women’s 100 breast in a time of 1:05.74, just off her world-leading 1:05.65 from the US Open and the 1:05.57 PSS Record held by Rebecca Soni.

Molly Hannis, the fastest swimmer in the world this season in the 50 breast, was able to utilize a strong back-half to out-touch 200 specialist Annie Lazor for second in 1:06.43, elevating her to #2 in the world rankings. Lazor lowered her season-best by just under a tenth in 1:06.54, but falls to third in the world due to Hannis’ performance.

Kathleen Baker of Team Elite threw down a best time to win the consolation heat, registering a 1:07.90 to crush her 1:08.50 from the prelims.

