Lily King Will Not Miss NCAA’s (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL
- PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011
- Lilly King, ISC, 1:05.74
- Molly Hannis, TNAQ, 1:06.43
- Annie Lazor, MVN, 1:06.54
Lilly King, who has become essentially immune to losing in this event, did what she does best by decisively winning the women’s 100 breast in a time of 1:05.74, just off her world-leading 1:05.65 from the US Open and the 1:05.57 PSS Record held by Rebecca Soni.
Molly Hannis, the fastest swimmer in the world this season in the 50 breast, was able to utilize a strong back-half to out-touch 200 specialist Annie Lazor for second in 1:06.43, elevating her to #2 in the world rankings. Lazor lowered her season-best by just under a tenth in 1:06.54, but falls to third in the world due to Hannis’ performance.
Kathleen Baker of Team Elite threw down a best time to win the consolation heat, registering a 1:07.90 to crush her 1:08.50 from the prelims.
Leave a Reply