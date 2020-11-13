Lilly Kings’s 100 Breast Among 7 Remaining Undefeated Swims In ISL History

‘TRUE’ UNDEFEATED ACROSS 2019 & 2020 SEASONS

Since our last ‘undefeated’ check-in, a couple of swimmers have notched their first loss in two seasons of racing. Most notably, in back-to-back swims on day 1 of Match 10, Lilly King lost two streaks; the 50 and 200 breast. In the last meet of the regular season, King couldn’t quite hold out long enough to keep the record as Annie Lazor won the 200, and Molly Hannis won the 50, relegating King to second place in both.

King’s streaks certainly fell but not before she could do the same to fellow breaststroker Alia Arkinson’s own streak in the 50 breast. Prior to match 8, both King and Atkinson, who had never before matched up in an ISL meet, were undefeated across 2 seasons in the 50 breast. In the week 4 showdown, though, both King and teammate Hannis got to the wall ahead of Atkinson, ending her streak.

The next day at Match 8, Condor Hali Flickinger lost her first 200 fly across two seasons when Tokyo’s Suzuka Hasegawa defeated her by just 0.65 seconds. It was Flickinger’s 7th career race in that event. With the win, Hasegawa continued her own 200 fly streak that began this season with her ISL debut and will persist going into the semi-finals.

Despite these broken streaks, there are still a few that remain after Match 10. Lilly King has managed to retain one of her three breaststroke streaks from the first season. King completed the regular season with her fourth 100 breaststroke win in 2020, adding to her four from 2019, making it a perfect 8-for-8 in her career.

Joining King, 4 other swimmers and 2 relays remain unbeaten in the ISL.

Unbeaten in a Career Across 2 Seasons in ISL As Of Match 10

Cali Condors : Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay 4/4 in 2019 4/4 in 2020

: Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Energy Standard: Women’s 4×100 Free Relay 4/4 in 2019 4/4 in 2020

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Lilly King (CAC): 100 breast 4/4 in 2019 4/4 in 2020

(CAC): 100 breast Beryl Gastaldello (LAC): 50 fly 4/4 in 2019 (one tie) 4/4 in 2020

(LAC): 50 fly Szebaztian Szabo (AQC): 50 fly 3/3 in 2019 for Iron 4/4 in 2020 for Aqua Centurions

(AQC): 50 fly Melanie Margalis (CAC): 400 IM 4/4 in 2019 1/1 in 2020 (done for the year)

(CAC): 400 IM Siobhan Haughey (ENS): 200 free 3/3 in 2019 for DC Trident 4/4 in 2020 for Energy Standard

(ENS): 200 free





Going into the semi-finals, two of these streaks are safe from being ended and will live on to Season 3. Szebaztian Szabo’s Aqua Centurions have been knocked out of competition following their last-place finish, meaning he won’t race the 50 fly again. Melanie Margalis for the Cali Condors has announced that she won’t compete any more this season, keeping the 5-for-5 400 IM streak intact – though she only swam that race in her team’s opener this season.

As for those who will go into the semis undefeated, they will all face some stiff competition to keep their titles. Lilly King remains on top this season in the 100 breast and will likely have to defend against Ida Hulkko, who picked up a win in the event at Match 7.

Adding to those who are undefeated in 2020, there is a solid group of swimmers who either were defeated or didn’t swim the event in 2020. Among those are three swimmers in the 100 IM which was only introduced to the league this season. Caeleb Dressel of the Cali Condors has picked up 4 straight victories in the event this season, with Tokyo’s Runa Imai at 3 and LA’s Beryl Gastaldello at 1-for-1.

Joining Imai as undefeated rookies, 3 fellow Frog Kings have delivered 4 straight victories in their respective events and are on track to complete their first ISL season as undefeated. Suzuka Hasegawa maintained her perfect 200 fly record in an aforementioned victory against Hali Flickinger. Hasegawa’s teammate Yui Ohashi has matched that record, swimming to 4 straight victories in the 400 IM. On the men’s side of that event, Kosuke Hagino has also won all 4 of his swims in the 400 IM.

Unbeaten ISL Races As Of Match 10 (Didn’t Swim In 2019)

Unbeaten ISL Races As Of Match 10 (Swam And Was Defeated In 2019)