Reported by James Sutherland.
Lilly King: “I’d gone 2:24 six times since last December, so I was ready for that breakthrough. Luckily it came tonight. I knew I had that in me, I knew last summer, but it just decided to come today. I’ve really been working on my back half. I’m really excited to get to train with [Bethany Galat] when we get to Croatia for training camp, she’s an awesome person.”
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91
- Lilly King, IU, 2:21.83
- Bethany Galat, TAMU, 2:22.24
- Miranda Tucker, CW, 2:25.82
After missing the Olympic final last summer, Lilly King came through with a big swim in the 200 breast, clocking a big best time in 2:21.83 to win and punch her ticket to Budapest.
Bethany Galat, who had a few near misses at the Olympic Trials, had a tantalizing back half to claim the other World Championship spot in 2:22.24, also a best time. This was the U.S.’ weakest event in Rio, and this is a great sign of improvement after last year’s Olympic Trials was won in just 2:24.08. King and Galat become the 14th and 18th fastest performers in history.
Katie Meili was out fast, just behind King at the 100, but faded badly to 7th. Club Wolverine’s Miranda Tucker moved up three spots on the final 50 to claim 3rd in 2:25.82, just ahead of Kayla Brumbaum (2:25.85) and Vanessa Pearl (2:25.97). Pearl becomes the 3rd fastest ever in the 17-18 age category.
Zoe Bartel (2:27.26) and Ashley McCauley (2:31.00) won the B and C-final respectively.
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Lilly King: “It’s embarrassing not making an Olympic final” (Video)"
Embarrassing to not make the final? Good job throwing shade at the majority of people at the olympics who should all be immensely proud that they’re there anyway.
She expounded on it in the video, but she said it was embarrassing as an American not to make the final. “We come to be in the final to represent our country.”
SwimSwam didn’t do her any favors with their headline.
There are americans who didnt qualify for olympic finals ( Hannis, Shields in the 200, Franklin), that doesnt mean they dont work hard to get there. Its hard to qualify for the u.s olympic team and its huge honor to be there. Dont act like an a** to your other teamates who didnt won olympic gold and then swam at the relays half second slower
Cocky, just like Schooling.
And the rest of the Texas swimmers.
Texas? it’s just schooling isn’t it?
I dont mind she is so cocky if that helps her to feel more confident about herself but to say not making the olympic final is embarrassing is not good sportmanship (espcially if your teamate doesnt qualify also). When she said she working harder than anyone I was o.k with that because that what she feels and that what helps her to swim faster but going and (imo) assault many athletes who dont qualify for finals on the biggest stage in swimming world is just rude. She wont get many offers for sponsors when she’ll become pro with that attitude.