Lilly King: “It’s embarrassing not making an Olympic final” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Lilly King: “I’d gone 2:24 six times since last December, so I was ready for that breakthrough. Luckily it came tonight . I knew I had that in me, I knew last summer, but it just decided to come today. I’ve really been working on my back half. I’m really excited to get to train with [Bethany Galat] when we get to Croatia for training camp, she’s an awesome person.”

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009

LC National Meet Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91

After missing the Olympic final last summer, Lilly King came through with a big swim in the 200 breast, clocking a big best time in 2:21.83 to win and punch her ticket to Budapest.

Bethany Galat, who had a few near misses at the Olympic Trials, had a tantalizing back half to claim the other World Championship spot in 2:22.24, also a best time. This was the U.S.’ weakest event in Rio, and this is a great sign of improvement after last year’s Olympic Trials was won in just 2:24.08. King and Galat become the 14th and 18th fastest performers in history.

Katie Meili was out fast, just behind King at the 100, but faded badly to 7th. Club Wolverine’s Miranda Tucker moved up three spots on the final 50 to claim 3rd in 2:25.82, just ahead of Kayla Brumbaum (2:25.85) and Vanessa Pearl (2:25.97). Pearl becomes the 3rd fastest ever in the 17-18 age category.

Zoe Bartel (2:27.26) and Ashley McCauley (2:31.00) won the B and C-final respectively.